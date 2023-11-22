Watch a live view of Niagara Falls after explosion at Rainbow Bridge
Watch a live view from the scene of an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls on Wednesday, 22 November.
Explosives were found in a car in which two people were killed on the Rainbow Bridge, sources told Fox News.
Law enforcement confirmed the deaths to CNN.
A 27-year-old man has been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with back pain and minor cuts and his condition is described as "not severe."
“As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time,” the FBI Buffalo office said on X.
Local media WIVB reported that all four international border crossings were closed on Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the bridge.
New York authorities are "closely monitoring" an incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site, state governor Kathy Hochul said.
