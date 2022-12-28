Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tourists are flocking to Niagara Falls after a devastating winter storm that has claimed dozens of lives transformed the area into a partially frozen wonderland.

Aerial photographs captured the magnificent icy spectacle created by sub-zero temperatures that have gripped western New York state since Christmas Eve.

Frozen mist and large sheets of ice blanketed the famous tourist destination 25 miles (40kms) north of Buffalo, where at least 31 people have died during winter storm Elliott.

On Tuesday, the 2590 ft (790m)-wide Horseshoe Falls that separates New York state from Ontario, Canada, had iced over in parts.

Even in freezing temperatures, Niagara Falls almost never stop flowing completely due to its strong currents and the 3,160 tonnes of water that flows over the falls every second, according to Niagara Falls State Park website.

The winter storm created a thick coating of ice and snow that covered railings, trees and boulders around the famous attraction.

Tourists headed to Niagara Falls after it partially froze due to an extreme winter storm. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Niagara Falls treated tourists to a magical winter wonderland as it partially froze over during a massive winter storm. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Niagara Falls almost never stop flowing completely due to its strong currents and the 3,160 tonnes of water that flows over the falls every second (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A visitor from California who braved the 18F (-8C) temperatures tweeted that the ice buildup on Niagara River appeared thick enough to walk from the Canadian side to the US.

“Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes!”

The falls have only completely stopped flowing once in 1848, according to Niagara Parks.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office lifted a county-wide travel ban on Christmas Day, but advised motorists to use caution due to the treacherous road conditions.

The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to #NiagraFalls. The #NiagraRiver below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to #Buffalo, #NewYork by foot!



In Buffalo, where more than 50 inches of snow have fallen since 22 December, a total driving ban remained in effect on Wednesday morning.

State and military police have been called in to Buffalo to assist with the search and recovery effort, as many residents remain trapped in their homes.

The death toll across the US currently sits at more than 60, though officials have warned that is expected to rise.