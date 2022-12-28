Winter storm Elliott – latest: Blizzard death toll climbs in Buffalo as Americans grapple with travel chaos
Buffalo region worst affected in US with 34 deaths after blizzard dumps 50 inches of snow on city
‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US
One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least 63 people dead across the United States, according to a tally by NBC News.
Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
Authorities in western New York reported more than 30 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which was smothered by four feet of snow. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.
New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, said: “It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”
Governor Hochul said the storm will “go down in history as the most devastating” ever to hit the state. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration and authorised a federal response from FEMA.
A total of approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled across the long weekend according to FlightAware.com and airlines are struggling to get back on schedule.
Buffalo mayor slams ‘lowest of the low’ looters in Buffalo
The chaos of the deadly winter storm as it hit Buffalo has given cover to looters who have struck local businesses knowing any police response would be hampered by the deep snow and dangerous driving conditions.
“I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told reporters on Monday.
“They are the lowest of the low,” Mr Brown said of the opportunistic thieves.
“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm is just absolutely reprehensible,” he said.
“They’re not looting foods and medicines, they’re just looting items that they want. So these aren’t even people in distress,” the mayor said. “These are people who are taking advantage of a national disaster and the suffering of many in our community to take what they want.”
The situation reportedly improved throughout Monday as officers were moved back to their regular patrols. Some arrests have been made.
Earlier: New York emergency declaration issued by Biden as FEMA called in
President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the victims’ families, and offered federal assistance Monday to the hard-hit state.
On Monday he approved a federal response to the New York disaster and called in the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The White House released the following statement:
Today, President Joseph R Biden, Jr declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from a severe winter storm beginning on December 23, 2022, and continuing.
The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Erie and Genesee.
Specifically, FEMA is authorised to identify, mobilise, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program will be provided at 75 perc ent Federal funding.
Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
Biden spoke with New York Governor Hochul on Monday about storm
Per the White House:
President Joseph R Biden, Jr called Governor Kathy Hochul to offer the full force of the Federal government in support of the people of New York as the state grapples with the impacts of a historic winter storm. The President shared that his and the First Lady’s prayers are with the people of New York and all those who lost loved ones. He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for her leadership and to the National Guard, law enforcement, and first responders for their tireless work. The President relayed that he has directed his team to respond immediately to any request the Governor makes for Federal assistance.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning
An Arctic blast that swept the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.
Forecasters referred to a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?
Louise Boyle explains:
South Korean tour group taken in by New York couple after van got stranded in snow
After their passenger van got stranded in the snow, a South Korean tour group on their way to Niagara Falls ended up spending the weekend at the Williamsville, New York, home of Buffalo-area locals Alexander and Andrew Campagna.
The group of ten — seven women and three men— including a honeymooning couple, college students, a young girl and her parents, and the driver — took refuge with the Campagnas on Friday. A well-stocked fridge and fondness for Korean cuisine saw the group able to wait out the storm in the three-bedroom home.
One of the group, Yoseb Choi, 27, told The New York Times: “It was kind of like fate,” remarking on the luck of arriving at the Campagnas’ doorstep with their fully stocked kitchen and unhesitating hospitality.
He said the hosts were “the kindest people I have ever met”.
“We have enjoyed this so much,” Mr Campagna said, calling it a “unique blessing,” and adding that the experience has inspired the couple to plan a visit to South Korea.
“We will never forget this.”
Daring Christmas Day rescue after small plane crashes into frozen creek in Maryland
A Navy veteran and his Marine son rescued a pilot whose small plane crashed into a frozen creek in Maryland.
The daring rescue unfolded at around 10.30am on the morning after Christmas day when Steve Couchman, 71, took off on a solo flight from Lee Airport near Edgewater, according to Maryland State Police.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Missing Minnesota Man found dead
A 20-year-old man has been found dead after going missing in Minnesota.
The search for George Musser ended on Christmas Day at around 7pm after his body was found in Baytown Township.
“George’s family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” police said on Sunday.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Watch: Whole Buffalo neighbourhood buried by blizzard
ICYMI: Buffalo Bills players find cars under feet of snow
Players for the Buffalo Bills returned to the storm-hit city after playing in Chicago on Saturday to find their cars under heavy snow.
Blizzard victim trapped in car sends final video to family
A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.
Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.
She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.
Rachel Sharp reports.
