Winter storm Elliott – latest: Buffalo blizzard death toll climbs to 31 as New York bans driving to clear snow
Buffalo region worst affected in US with at least 31 deaths after blizzard dumped 50 inches of snow on city
‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US
One of the coldest Christmases in modern memory has left more than 60 people dead across the US, with 31 people killed in the hardest-hit area of Erie County, New York, where the city of Buffalo was hammered by over 50 inches of snow.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed three additional deaths late on Tuesday, marking the deadliest storm in western New York in at least two generations.
State and military police have now been sent to Buffalo to enforce a driving ban so that officials can clear the snow and people stranded in cars and homes can finally be reached.
As the city continues to dig out of the storm, the death toll is expected to climb further.
Beyond New York state, winter storm Elliott’s icy bite also saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
While many airlines have begun recovering from the storm, Southwest Airlines continued to ax thousands of flights again on Tuesday – prompting an investigation by the federal government into its actions.
National Guard will check on people who lost power
The New York National Guard will be going door to door in Buffalo and the surrounding Erie County to check on people who lost power during the storm, officials say.
County government head Mark Poloncarz said at a press conference just now that every residents in neighbourhoods that suffered outages should expect to get a wellness check from the soldiers.
"We are fearful that there are individuals who may have perished living alone, or two people who are not doing well in an establishment," said Mr Poloncarz.
He also said every person who called the county's 858-SNOW emergency phone line will get a call back, and emergency services teams will check on the welfare of everyone who called 911 but couldn't be reached during the blizzard.
New York officials due to give press conference
Officials in Erie County, New York, which includes the city of Buffalo, are about to give a press conference. We’ll bring you more updates as soon as we have them.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’?
An Arctic blast is sweeping the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.
Forecasters warned of the potential for a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?
The weather phenomenon is technically called bombogenesis and whether it occurs all depends on how quickly the pressure drops. As the jet stream pushes very cold air down from the Arctic and into the US, this mass of frigid air bumps up against the warmer air ahead of it.
Louise Boyle has more.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning
An Arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, blizzard conditions and high winds to much of the US this week
Warmer weather is coming, say forecasters
The US National Weather Service (NWS) says that warmer weather is on the way starting today.
In a tweet sent this morning, the agency said that eastern US states are likely to see temperatures around 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, with "many locations" reaching 50 degrees by Friday.
We’re expecting a press conference by authorities in Erie County, New York at 10am EST.
Video: How a Buffalo Target store became a storm shelter
Here’s our video from the Target store in Buffalo that temporarily became an impromptu storm shelter.
Video – Texas car wash covered in icicles amid extreme storm
A Texas car wash was covered in icicles as a “bomb cyclone” brought freezing cold temperatures to southern US states.
Video shared on social media, shows the drive-through car wash in the suburb of Lakeway, Austin, covered in ice.
Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller, while the ground is also seen covered in ice.
Texas car wash covered in icicles amid ‘once-in-a-generation’ storm
A Texas car wash was covered in icicles as a “bomb cyclone” brought freezing cold temperatures to southern US states. Video shared on social media, shows the drive-through car wash in the suburb of Lakeway, Austin, covered in ice. Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller, while the ground is also seen covered in ice. Some states have experienced what has been described as a “once-in-a-generation” storm. Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10F (-12.2C) on Friday morning and 12F (-11.1) on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Buffalo Target workers shelter dozens from blizzard
Heroic retail workers at a Target store in Buffalo, New York set up an impromptu refuge for citizens stranded by winter storm Elliott over the weekend.
In a series of TikTok videos, Carla Rodriguez chronicled how she and her brother were forced to take shelter in the store while on their way to pick up their mother from hospital, eventually staying there for over 40 hours.
"First night wasn't bad," she wrote on Saturday. "The heat was turned off this morning 'cause the store is supposed to be closed, so they are trying to get it working.
"We've had about five more people come in; they've been in their cars all night.... we are safe though, and people are warming up."
Other videos showed people passing the time with colouring books and a TV set up near the in-store cafe, sleeping on inflatable beds with pillows and blankets set up by the store workers.
According to The Buffalo News, about two dozen people ended up having an impromptu "slumber party" there, with staff busting out portable heaters, snacks, hygiene items, and phone chargers, while handing out hot chocolate from the Starbucks.
"They said, 'anything you need, it's on us. Just let us scan it first'," Jessica Sypniewski told the News. "They deserve to be recognised. They really deserve something for sticking through that entire situation with such a positive attitude...
"People could have died. I truly believe they saved lives."
How Southwest's 'complex network' fell apart
Here's an edited transcript of Southwest CEO Bob Jordan's statement, which tries to explain just what went wrong for the airline this week.
After taking a moment to boast that his company is the largest domestic carrier in the US, Mr Jordan describes how the airline's presence in numerous smaller cities across the US left it particularly vulnerable when many of those cities "simultaneously froze".
"Our network is highly complex, and the operation of the airline counts on all the pieces – especially aircraft and crews remaining in motion to where they're planned to go," said Mr Jordan.
"With our large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations, and after days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up...
"The tools we use to recover from disruption serve us well 99 per cent of the time. But clearly we need to double down on our already existing plans to upgrade systems for these extreme circumstances, so that we never again face what's happening right now."
"Our pan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our people and planes, and we're making headway and we're optimistic to be back on track before next week.
"We have some real work to do in making this right. For now I want you to know that we're committed to that."
He also praised the efforts of Southwest's "heroic" employees, and said he had spoken with US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg about his company's efforts.
However, the statement did not cut much mustard on Twitter, where many users demanded that Mr Jordan resign.
Thousands of flights cancelled across US
Thousands of travellers were stranded at airports after nearly 20,000 flights were cancelled over the Christmas holiday due to the extreme weather.
Southwest Airline canceled more than 2,900 flights on Monday and scrapped about 2,500 each day for the next two days.
The domestic-focused carrier said it could take days to fully restore normal operations.
“This is the worst round of cancellations for any single airline I can recall in a career of more than 20 years as an industry analyst,” Henry Harteveldt, who covers airlines for Atmosphere Research Group, told The New York Times.
ICYMI: Buffalo woman dies in blizzard after sending video to family
A 22-year-old woman died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.
Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car got stranded in the snow.
She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.
During those terrifying hours, she told her family she was “scared” and sent two videos capturing the extreme weather condition.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending final video to family
Anndel Taylor told her family members in a group chat that she was ‘scared’ as she was trapped in her car for around 18 hours
