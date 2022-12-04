Nick Fuentes appears to get into food fight at fast food restaurant

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West’s white supremacist associate Nick Fuentes got into a food fight at an In-N-Out restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Footage on social media showed Mr Fuentes throwing a soft drink at a group of people at a Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Several bemused diners were sprayed with liquid in the incident, but Mr Fuentes appeared to miss whoever he was aiming at.

According to TMZ, a couple had earlier thrown ketchup-filled paper cups at Mr Fuentes.

He then walked out of the restaurant as a patron shouted: “F*** Nick Fuentes. You racist”, TMZ reported.

Writing on Telegram, Mr Fuentes later said: “Nobody was harmed.”

Trump throws food, so do his dinner guests. Nick Fuentes gets into an actual food fight at Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger. pic.twitter.com/ajZffNYZDH — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 3, 2022

Mr Fuentes, a prominent Holocaust denier and self-described white supremacist, is reportedly working for Mr West’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, he dined with the rapper and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, prompting the former president to claim he didn’t know who Mr Fuentes was.

Mr Fuentes also appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show last week where Mr West spoke extensively about his affection for Nazis.