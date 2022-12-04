Nick Fuentes appears to get into food fight at fast food restaurant
Diners at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles reportedly threw ketchup at the Holocaust denier
Kanye West’s white supremacist associate Nick Fuentes got into a food fight at an In-N-Out restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports.
Footage on social media showed Mr Fuentes throwing a soft drink at a group of people at a Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Several bemused diners were sprayed with liquid in the incident, but Mr Fuentes appeared to miss whoever he was aiming at.
According to TMZ, a couple had earlier thrown ketchup-filled paper cups at Mr Fuentes.
He then walked out of the restaurant as a patron shouted: “F*** Nick Fuentes. You racist”, TMZ reported.
Writing on Telegram, Mr Fuentes later said: “Nobody was harmed.”
Trump throws food, so do his dinner guests. Nick Fuentes gets into an actual food fight at Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger. pic.twitter.com/ajZffNYZDH— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 3, 2022
Mr Fuentes, a prominent Holocaust denier and self-described white supremacist, is reportedly working for Mr West’s 2024 presidential campaign.
Last month, he dined with the rapper and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, prompting the former president to claim he didn’t know who Mr Fuentes was.
Mr Fuentes also appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show last week where Mr West spoke extensively about his affection for Nazis.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies