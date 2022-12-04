Jump to content

Nick Fuentes appears to get into food fight at fast food restaurant

Diners at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles reportedly threw ketchup at the Holocaust denier

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 04 December 2022 15:29
‘I like Hitler’: Kanye West praises Nazi during Alex Jones interview

Kanye West’s white supremacist associate Nick Fuentes got into a food fight at an In-N-Out restaurant in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Footage on social media showed Mr Fuentes throwing a soft drink at a group of people at a Hollywood in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Several bemused diners were sprayed with liquid in the incident, but Mr Fuentes appeared to miss whoever he was aiming at.

According to TMZ, a couple had earlier thrown ketchup-filled paper cups at Mr Fuentes.

He then walked out of the restaurant as a patron shouted: “F*** Nick Fuentes. You racist”, TMZ reported.

Writing on Telegram, Mr Fuentes later said: “Nobody was harmed.”

Mr Fuentes, a prominent Holocaust denier and self-described white supremacist, is reportedly working for Mr West’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Last month, he dined with the rapper and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, prompting the former president to claim he didn’t know who Mr Fuentes was.

Mr Fuentes also appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show last week where Mr West spoke extensively about his affection for Nazis.

