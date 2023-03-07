Jump to content

Federal agency launches special investigation into Norfolk Southern after train derailments

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 07 March 2023 21:18
The US National Transportation Safety Board announced it will conduct a special investigation into rail company Norfolk Southern's safety practices and culture following the recent derailments of its trains.

"Given the number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents, the NTSB also urges the company to take immediate action today to review and assess its safety practices, with the input of employees and others, and implement necessary changes to improve safety," the NTSB wrote in a statement.

The company has been under fire since early February after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The Ohio train derailment made national headlines after hazardous vinyl chloride gas in some of the cars was vented and burned to prevent an explosion. Residents of the village and the surrounding areas have been worried since the derailment that the burned gas will cause health problems and pollute the region's water and ground.

