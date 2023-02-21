Ohio train derailment: EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for contamination cleanup

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the cleanup after the Ohio train derailment.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan held a press conference in East Palestine on Tuesday, 21 February, to address concerns.

"Let me be crystal clear - Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess that they created and the trauma that they inflicted on this community," he said.

Norfolk Southern vented and burned vinyl chloride gas that was being hauled by the train, causing residents to voice concerns of contamination.

The EPA found no evidence of volatile organic compounds in the local water.

Sign up for our newsletters.