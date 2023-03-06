Second Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, 4 March, the second such incident in just over a month.

Officials ordered residents close to the crash site near Springfield to shelter in place.

It follows the 3 February derailment in East Palestine, in which millions of pounds of toxic chemicals were released into the environment and thousands of people had to evacuate their homes.

According to Norfolk Southern, the train was not carrying hazardous materials and no one was hurt.

