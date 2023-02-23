Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Initial details from the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the cause of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, confirm the agency's earlier theory that a wheel-bearing overheated and broke just before the accident.

The agency is releasing its preliminary report today at 1pm.

The report said a defect detector installed along the tracks picked up on the failing bearing, which had reached a temperature of 253 F (123 C) above ambient temperatures.

The detector alerted the train crews to the abnormality, prompting the conductor to apply the trains' brakes, the NTSB reports. Once the train had slowed, the crew noted the train had caught fire and alerted emergency responders.