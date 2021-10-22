The Summit One Vanderbilt, New York City’s newest tourist landmark with an observation deck to view the skyline, had to issue a warning about dress codes to save visitors from exposure on its mirrored floors and ceiling.

“Please dress appropriately to avoid unwanted exposure on glass and mirrored floors. We recommend wearing pants, shorts, or tights when possible,” read the suggestion on the website. The suggestion is meant to spare unsuspecting visitors from embarrassment and concerns over possible upskirting.

The three-level skyscraper on the 91st through 93rd floors of Vanderbilt Avenue was opened on 21 October. It promised “the most immersive observatory” experience, taking thrill-seekers 1,200 feet to 1,401 feet up the streets and skyline of New York in all-glass elevators.

New York city’s fourth-tallest skyscraper provides breathtaking views from the highest vantage point in Midtown.

School children were among the first visitors to the Summit (AP)

But the tourist magnet with glass ceilings, glass floors and glass walls soon sparked fears of upskirting, reported The New York Post. The management of Summit was fortunately alerted about the possible design flaw in advance.

Most of the visitors who paid between $39 and $73 for tickets to the opening dressed appropriately to spare themselves from blushes. Though some were oblivious to the dangers of wearing a dress or skirts and some others did not seem to care.

Hailey, 33, from Washington Heights, told The Post that she wore a flowing summer dress with shorts underneath as “it wasn’t worth the risk”.

Skyscraper observatory in on Manhattan's iconic 42nd Street (AP)

Eunice Li, 30, said she did not get a chance to read the warning but added: “It doesn’t really bother me.”

The Summit said it provided a free pair of black shorts for those who had not read the advisory and wanted to spare themselves embarrassment while enjoying the exquisite skyline views.

The creator of the Summit, Kenzo Digital, described it as a cathedral to human connection. “I created Air [the immersive art experience] for New Yorkers, first and foremost, as an oasis, a Central Park in the sky, that they can escape and feel the power of the present moment. It is a place of contemplation, meditation and joy,” Mr Digital said.

He added that the installation “shares the intoxicating sense of aspiration and inspiration that New York gives … a beacon of possibility that pays tribute to all that New York is, can be, will be.”