Shelter fights to keep dog brothers together after NYPD cop owner dies from cancer

A pair of dogs is seeking a new master after their owner — a former police officer in New York City and Greenville, South Carolina — died of cancer. Now, a local animal shelter is fighting to find them a home and to keep them together.

The Greenville Humane Society said it's looking for a "hero" to adopt the doggy duo.

“These two sweet brothers have known nothing but love and loyalty,” the shelter wrote July 3 on Facebook. “They were the constant companions of Officer William Bove — a devoted public servant who spent his life protecting others, serving both the NYPD and Greenville Police Department with courage and compassion. Officer Bove recently lost his battle with cancer.”

The dogs — named Gus and Bruno — are already reeling from the loss of their owner so the shelter has decided the dogs must be adopted together.

“These boys are grieving,” the shelter wrote. “They’ve lost their person, their home, and the life they knew. But their hearts remain full of love. Gentle, loyal, and ready to give it to a new family.”

Gus and Bruno, a pair of 3-year-old bonded dogs whose former police officer owner, William Bove, died from cancer. The Greenville Humane Society is caring for the dogs and is searching for someone to adopt them together ( Greenville Humane Society )

The dogs are each 3-years-old and are friendly with each other. The dogs comforted Bove during his illness and were his "faithful shadows" up until his death, according to the shelter.

“His family entrusted his precious fur babies to our care, and we are trying our best to find them a home that will adore them as much as Officer Bove did," the humane society wrote.

Laura Dennis, Bove's girlfriend, commented on the Facebook post and said the dogs were friendly toward children and cats.

“Will was my boyfriend - and we miss him beyond words. [The dogs] are the SWEETEST dogs. He used to have a cat and they were fantastic with it. Amazingly gentle with kids. Well trained and cuddly. I am praying they find an amazing home," she wrote.

As of Monday, July 7, the dogs are still listed on the shelter's website as being in need of adoption. More details about the dogs can be found at greenvillehumane.com.

“They are a bonded pair with the sweetest dispositions,” the shelter wrote. “They are deeply family-oriented, and have so much love still to give. We’re asking for a hero — someone willing to open their heart and home to these two incredible dogs. Officer Bove gave so much to his community. Let’s honor his legacy by making sure his boys are safe, loved, and home again.”