Ohio bus crash – updates: Six victims identified after highway pile-up
The bus, carrying students from the Tuscarawas Valley High School, crashed on an Ohio highway just east of Columbus
Three students of the Tuscarawas Valley High School died in the bus crash on Tuesday, the school district superintendent has confirmed.
The teenagers – Katelyn Owens, 15, Jeffery Worrell, 18, and John Mosely, 18 – were killed in the tragic incident, along with a high school teacher and two parent chaperones, Dr Derek Varansky told those gathered at a vigil at the Tuscarawas High School on Tuesday evening.
Dave Kennat, 56, Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, were also killed in the crash.
Of the 20 students who were transported to the hospital following the incident, 18 have now been released. Two remain in hospital with “serious but non-life threatening” injuries.
“There are no words for the sheer magnitude of loss and grief felt by all of us,” Dr Varansky said.
The crash occurred around 8.15am. Those injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The bus was carrying 57 band students from Tuscarawas Valley Schools, located approximately 120 miles northeast of Columbus and around 43 miles south of Akron.
The accident shut down parts of I-70 at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158.
Who are the victims?
Three teenagers – Katelyn Owens, 15, Jeffery Worrell, 18, and John Mosely, 18 – were killed in the crash, as well as high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, and parent chaperones Kristy Gaynor, 39, and Shannon Wigfield, 45, who were travelling in a vehicle behind the bus.
All of the individuals killed were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Some 20 other students were transported to the hospital following the crash, 18 of whom have now been released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two others remain hospitalised with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The incident was classified as a “mass casualty” event, The Columbus Dispatch reported, meaning that 10 or more people had been injured and needed emergency services to transfer them to local facilities for treatment.
At least 34 students were taken to the Etna United Methodist Church after the incident, where officials set up a reunification center for those not injured.
Don Hawkins, regional communications manager for the Red Cross, said the nonprofit fufilled a request for 30 units of blood from the Mount Carmel Health System, according to local reports.
Friends, family remember 15-year-old bus crash victim Katelyn Owens
Friends and family of Katelyn Owens shared their memories of the 15-year-old girl who was killed with five others — including two other students — in a bus crash on Tuesday.
Katelyn was traveling with her high school band to Columbus to play at an educational conference.
“We are all heartbroken and so many people loved our daughter,” Katelyn’s mother Erika Owens, told the Canton Repository.
“Everyone is heartbroken & in shock that [you’re] gone,” Aly Dolby, a friend of Katelyn’s who styled her hair, wrote on social media. ”You are the sweetest person I know and you gained your angel wings [too] soon and I truly can’t understand why if I’m being honest. You’re only 15 with so much more to see and experience in the world.”
Ohio school band students set off by bus for a performance. It ended in tragedy
A day which began with excitement ended tragically when a charter school bus was involved in a fiery crash on an Ohio highway. Now a community has been left mourning the six victims killed while questions are being asked about what exactly went wrong.
Martha McHardy reports:
What we know about the Ohio school bus crash that killed six
A day which began with excitement ended tragically when a charter school bus was involved in a fiery crash on an Ohio highway. Now a community has been left mourning the six victims killed while questions are being asked about what exactly went wrong. Martha McHardy and Michelle Del Rey report
Superintendent says bus crash was ‘the worst day of my life’
Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools superintendent Dr Derek Varansky said that Tuesday was “the worst day of my life”.
Adressing those gathered at a prayer vigil on Tuesday night he said: “I stand before you tonight really without the words to say in a stadium that’s usually full of excitement and loud noises.
“Tonight it is silent and it’s a dark day in our district.
“Today began as an exciting day as our high school band would travel to Columbus to present at the Ohio School Boards Association Conference – a once in a lifetime event.
“And then it quickly turned into the darkest day and one of the darkest days in our districts history and the worst day of my life.”
How did the crash unfold?
Around 55 people, including 54 students and a driver, were on board a charter bus headed westward towards Columbus when the vehicle was involved in a “chain-reaction crash” on Tuesday morning, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
A semi-truck collided with the bus, hitting it from behind before bursting into flames, authorities said.
The crash happened at around 8.30am on Interstate 70 West close to the Smoke Road underpass in Licking County, about 40 miles northeast of Columbus.
Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash.
Officials closed the highway in both directions for most of the day while crews cleaned up the site. By around 4.30pm it had been reopened on the Eastbound side, the Ohio Department of Transportation (DOT) said.
The bus was transporting students to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus at the time of the crash, where the school’s band was due to perform.
The conference was cancelled after news of the accident broke, a spokesperson for the association said.
ICYMI: Six reported dead in Ohio high school bus crash
Six people have been confirmed dead – including three teenage students – following a serious bus crash in Ohio.
Fifteen others were left injured after a charter bus carrying high school band students collided with a semi-truck near to the city of Columbus on Tuesday morning.
A vigil in honour of the victims, which also included a school teacher and two parent chaperones, was held at the Tuscarawas High School on Tuesday evening.
Authorities say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Michelle Del Rey has the full story.
Three students and three adults killed in Ohio school bus crash
Three students from Tusky Valley Middle-High School died in the crash
‘One of the best guys I have ever met’: tributes to Ohio bus crash victims start flooding in
Tributes to the victims of a deadly Ohio bus crash that killed six people have flooded in.
The teenagers – Katelyn Owens, 15, Jeffery Worrell, 18, and John Wyatt Mosely, 18 – were killed in the tragic incident, along with a high school teacher and two parent chaperones.
One student called John Wyatt Mosely “one of the best guys I have ever met”. He was “always welcoming, funny, and always willing to share his opinion,” he added.
A post from the Tusky Valley Trojans in October said Mr Mosley was a member of the TVHS Marching Band, select choir, drama club and track team and that he planned to leave school and pursue acting before going to college to study computer programming.
In pictures: Vigil held for victims of Ohio bush crash that killed 6
Tuscarawas Valley High School was open on Wednesday
Superindentent Dr Derek Varansky said that despite the tragedy, Tuscarawas High School would be open on Wednesday, but that it would not be “a typical school day”.
“Those students on the bus who survived and will live with that traumatic experience into our entire district for the dark days, weeks, months to come,” he said, speaking at a prayer vigil at the school’s football stadium on Tuesday evening.
“Though difficult school will be in session tomorrow. And the reason for that is we don’t want any kids at home by themselves. So our doors will be open.
“It will not be a typical school day. There will be many counselors and support staff from other community organisations here, but we also respect and honor anybody who would want to leave their kids home and for our staff who don’t feel comfortable being here.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies