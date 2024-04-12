Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712913931

OJ Simpson death latest: Murder victims’ families seek damages from his estate

OJ Simpson was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman in the so-called ‘trial of the century’ — and spent the rest of his life leaning into his notoriety

Graig Graziosi
Friday 12 April 2024 10:25
OJ Simpson dies at age 76, family says

The families of OJ Simpson’s alleged victims have vowed to go after his estate for unpaid compensation following his death.

In the 1990s, he became arguably the most infamous man in America after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, a waiter, who were stabbed to death. The trial in 1995 dominated the news for months, sparking contentious debate about fame, domestic abuse and racist treatment of Black Americans by the police. He was ultimately acquitted.

In 1997 Simpson was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a civil proceeding. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in a judgment, but managed to avoid paying significant damages. David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for Goldman’s father, Fred, who has been seeking to collect the civil judgment, said he would continue to fight for justice for the families.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it,” he said.

Simpson was battling prostate cancer and died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to his family.

1712913233

Chris Stevenson12 April 2024 10:13
1712912400

OJ Simpson assured fans he was in good health in final tweets before prostate cancer death

In some of his final tweets before his death from prostrate cancer OJ Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.

“My health is good”, the former NFL player, actor and acquitted murder suspect said on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.

“But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive thoughts”, Simpson said, speaking to his supporters on X in February during Super Bowl weekend.

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 10:00
1712908800

Watch OJ Simpson’s iconic ‘if glove don’t fit, you must acquit’ court moment

Watch OJ Simpson’s infamous ‘if glove don’t fit, you must acquit’ court moment

It is a phrase that has become an enduring motto in American history. OJ Simpson was standing trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Police said they found a bloody glove at the scene and many hours later a police detective scaled a wall outside OJ Simpson’s house and said he found a match. The prosecution's request to have OJ Simpson try on a pair of gloves spawned a phrase that become an enduring motto and marked a key moment in the case - “If the glove don’t fit, you must acquit”. The American football star was acquitted of murder, He was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping. The actor’s death from cancer was announced on Thursday (April 11).

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 09:00
1712905200

OJ Simpson leaves behind a staggering net worth - here’s who stands to inherit his fortune

OJ Simpson has died aged 76 after a reported long battle with prostate cancer.

The American football star, who was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, saw his health deteriorate in the past few months with him landing in hospice care, according to TMZ.

His death was announced when the NFL Hall of Famer’s X account posted a simple message from his family.

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 08:00
1712901600

WATCH: OJ Simpson dies of cancer age 76

OJ Simpson dies of cancer age 76
Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 07:00
1712898000

OJ Simpson was cast as The Terminator before Arnold Schwarzenegger

OJ Simpson nearly became the deadly cyborg assassin of James Cameron’s legendary Terminator franchise, before Arnold Schwarzenegger was cast to lead the series.

The former American football star and infamous murder suspect, who died aged 76 on Wednesday (11 April) from cancer, was revealed to have originally been cast as The Terminator.

“It was actually OJ Simpson that was the first cast Terminator,” Schwarzenegger told The Independent in 2019. “Then somehow [James Cameron] felt that he was not as believable for a killing machine. So then they hired me. That’s really what happened.”

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 06:00
1712894348

‘I simply don’t care’

One of the lead detectives in the OJ Simpson murder trial, Tom Lange, was reportedly asked by TMZ how he felt after he learned that the former NFL star and muder suspect had died.

He did not have strong feelings about the development.

“I have nothing to say, I simply don’t care,” he told TMZ.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted.

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 04:59
1712890808

OJ Simpson shuts down reports he’s in ‘hospice’ following cancer treatment

This Independent story from February details how OJ Simpson shut down rumours that he was being treated for cancer.

Simpson responded to the rumours by insisting that he was not in “hospice,” though it’s unclear if any report actually claimed that he was.

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 04:00
1712887208

Watch: Infamous OJ Simpson police chase video resurfaces following his death aged 76

Watch OJ Simpson police chase as infamous video resurfaces following his death aged 76
Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 03:00
1712883608

OJ Simpson said his health was improving in his final video

OJ Simpson told the world in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He said he “caught cancer” and “had to do the whole chemo thing” but was confident he had beaten it.

“It looks like I beat it,” Simpson said in a video he posted at the time.

In Simpson’s final video he insisted that his health was alright, despite some complications. That video was posted to X/Twitter on 11 February, two months before he died.

“My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it,” Simpson said in the video.

Graig Graziosi12 April 2024 02:00

