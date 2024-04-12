OJ Simpson death latest: Murder victims’ families seek damages from his estate

✕ Close OJ Simpson dies at age 76, family says

The families of OJ Simpson’s alleged victims have vowed to go after his estate for unpaid compensation following his death.

In the 1990s, he became arguably the most infamous man in America after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, a waiter, who were stabbed to death. The trial in 1995 dominated the news for months, sparking contentious debate about fame, domestic abuse and racist treatment of Black Americans by the police. He was ultimately acquitted.

In 1997 Simpson was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a civil proceeding. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in a judgment, but managed to avoid paying significant damages. David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for Goldman’s father, Fred, who has been seeking to collect the civil judgment, said he would continue to fight for justice for the families.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it,” he said.

Simpson was battling prostate cancer and died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to his family.