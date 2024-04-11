Watch moment OJ Simpson found not guilty of murdering wife Nicole Brown Simpson

OJ Simpson was found not guilty of murdering his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson in a 1995 trial verdict watched by around 100 million people worldwide.

The American football star and actor was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

He was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Footage of the verdict has resurfaced after Simpson's death was announced by his family on Thursday, 11 April.

He died on Wednesday after he “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren," a statement said.