Watch OJ Simpson police chase as infamous video resurfaces following death aged 76

OJ Simpson being chased by police in a low-speed pursuit was one of the most-watched moments in US TV history.

Footage has resurfaced following Simpson’s death aged 76 on Wednesday, 10 April.

Ninety-five million Americans watched as the former American football running back’s Ford Bronco, driven by his friend Al Cowlings with Simpson in the back with a handgun, led police on a 90-minute-long pursuit on 17 June 1994 after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered.

Simpson surrendered to police and stood trial for the murders.

He was acquitted in a trial the following year.

On Thursday, his family said Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”