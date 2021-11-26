Omicron: New Covid variant ‘of concern’ named by WHO

The World Health Organisation has designated the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The variant, which originated in southern Africa, is of growing concern to public health officials who fear it may be more transmissible than previous strains and vaccine-resistant.

European countries have already begun closing their borders to travelers from five countries where the variant is present, financial markets are spooked, and countries from Belgium to Israel are reporting cases.

In the United States, the White House’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN US public health officials were “rushing” to get data from their counterparts in South Africa to assess whether vaccines are effective against the new strain.

“We want to find out, scientist-to-scientist, exactly what is going on,” said Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

In a statement, the WHO said preliminary evidence suggests the variant carries a higher risk of reinfection than other strains.

The variant, currently known as B.1.1.529, has been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Japan.

Previous variants have included Delta, Omega and Alpha, and take their names from letters in the Greek alphabet.