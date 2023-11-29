Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘Tis the season to start winding down in front of a fire with a hot drink while watching your favourite Christmas movie, but what if you could get paid for it?

CableTV is on the hunt for their annual “Chief of Cheer” employee for a job of the utmost importance with a festive responsibility – to watch Christmas movies.

The company is searching for a person to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days in order to earn $2,500 for their services to Christmas traditions.

Surely there must be a catch? Well, all that CableTV asks in return is to keep track of every movie you watch and rank them into three categories: Nostalgia, Heartwarming Storytelling and Holiday Cheer.

They also want to watch the movies from seven specific streaming platforms – Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

The Chief of Cheer will need to rank the platforms in terms of how easy it was to use, if they experienced any poor quality or error codes and how good their range of Christmas movies is.

But what if you don’t have subscriptions to all seven? On top of your $2,500, CableTV will also supply you with a year’s subscription for each one, valued at around $975.

CableTV is happy for you to watch any 25 movies that you choose, whether that’s a Hallmark holiday movie overload, Disney classics, or the nostalgic Rankin and Bass stop-motion films.

Maybe you will start your marathon with the hilarious Will Ferrell flick Elf, watch the Hollywood classic It’s A Wonderful Life, or even spark an “is it a Christmas movie?” debate with Die Hard.

You must be over 18 and a United States citizen to apply. No CV, resume or interview is necessary; they only want you to fill out a short form on their website, including why you are the right person for the job.

“Beyond that, the only requirement is that you have a deep love for holiday movies, a song in your heart, and the willpower to marathon 25 movies in 25 days,” CableTV writes on their website.

But you need to hurry! Applications close on 1 December at 11.59pm MT. The lucky winner of the dream job will be notified on 5 December.

This is the fourth year that CableTV’s ‘Dream Job’ contest is running. It originally started in 2020 as a way to brighten the mood after a rough year of dealing with the pandemic.

"After a year full of COVID-19 restrictions and worry, we wanted to find a way to make the holiday season a little more merry and bright—and to make a small difference in someone’s life," Garrett Briggs, marketing director of CableTV, told Fox Business.