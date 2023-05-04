New Jersey baffled as mountain of cooked pasta found in forest with no explanation: ‘Mission Impastable’
A 500-pound mountain of noodles was discovered next to a creek in Old Bridge Township
Mysterious creature in New Orleans pond
A New Jersey town was left baffled after discovering hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta mysteriously dumped in the woods.
The 500-pound mountain of spaghetti and noodles was discovered next to a creek in Old Bridge Township by community leader Nina Jochnowitz who snapped photos of the bizarre discovery.
Nina Jochnowitz, who is running for city council in the town of about 66,000, posted the photos to Facebook and thanked the public works department for cleaning up the starchy mess.
Ms Jochnowitz called the mess in Middlesex County “Mission Impastable” and in her post criticised town officials and accused them of ignoring the situation until she publicised it.
“The township heard or read the comments and responded by doing a rapid cleanup of the river basin and pasta dump,” she wrote on Facebook.
And she added: “A good Estimate is more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi.”
She is running on a platform of cleaning up the environment and waterways in the town.
Her photos then made their way to a New Jersey Reddit thread, with users quick to add to the food pun fun.
“We should send the perpetrators to the state penne-tentiary,” one user quipped.
“I don’t know. If we do that, I’m alfredo what will happen to them,” another user replied.
Another user added: “Lead suspect is a guy named Al Dente,” another commented.
