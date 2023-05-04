Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New Jersey town was left baffled after discovering hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta mysteriously dumped in the woods.

The 500-pound mountain of spaghetti and noodles was discovered next to a creek in Old Bridge Township by community leader Nina Jochnowitz who snapped photos of the bizarre discovery.

Nina Jochnowitz, who is running for city council in the town of about 66,000, posted the photos to Facebook and thanked the public works department for cleaning up the starchy mess.

A New Jersey town was left baffled after discovering hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta mysteriously dumped in the woods (Facebook/Nina Jochnowitz for Old Bridge)

Ms Jochnowitz called the mess in Middlesex County “Mission Impastable” and in her post criticised town officials and accused them of ignoring the situation until she publicised it.

“The township heard or read the comments and responded by doing a rapid cleanup of the river basin and pasta dump,” she wrote on Facebook.

And she added: “A good Estimate is more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped adjacent to the streams intersecting with Hilliard and Mimi.”

She is running on a platform of cleaning up the environment and waterways in the town.

Her photos then made their way to a New Jersey Reddit thread, with users quick to add to the food pun fun.

A New Jersey town was left baffled after discovering hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta mysteriously dumped in the woods (Facebook/Nina Jochnowitz for Old Bridge)

“We should send the perpetrators to the state penne-tentiary,” one user quipped.

“I don’t know. If we do that, I’m alfredo what will happen to them,” another user replied.

Another user added: “Lead suspect is a guy named Al Dente,” another commented.