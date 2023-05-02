NYPD officers honour detective who died after 33 years in vegetative state

New York Police Department (NYPD) police officers lined the streets of Brooklyn to pay tribute to a detective who spent 33 years in a vegetative state after being shot in the head in 1990.

Troy Patterson was washing his car when he was approached by three suspects demanding $20.

A 15-year-old boy shot the officer in the head, leaving him with “catastrophic” injuries.

Mr Patterson died on 29th April in New Jersey.

His remains were transferred to a funeral home in Brooklyn on Monday, 1 May.

