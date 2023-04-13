Pentagon leak linked to young gun enthusiast who worked at military base

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The high-profile Pentagon leak which has exposed hundreds of classified documents, including intel about Russia’s war with Ukraine, has been linked to a gun enthusiast in his early 20s.

The man, who is referred to by the initials OG, is understood to have worked on a military base and shared the cryptic information on an online chat group Discord for fellow gamers and weapon fanatics.

The group was most often known as Thug Shaker Central- a nod to the unsubtle racism in the platform.

The invitation-only chat group made up of roughly two dozen people, mostly men and boys, formed in 2020. It is believed that around half of the members were from countries outside of the US.

In an interview with a teenage member of the group, The Washington Post learned that OG is laying low and he seems “very confused and lost as to what to do”.

The teenager, who is under 18, added: “He’s fully aware of what’s happening and what the consequences may be.

“He’s just not sure on how to go about solving this situation … He seems pretty distraught about it.”

The links to the online platform was first reported by the Bellingcat investigative journalism group on Sunday, who also interviewed the teenager.

OG claimed to work inside a security facility where phones and electronic devices were restricted due to the highly-classified material all around him. He said he spent hours transcribing a range of top-secret reports to share with his friends in the server.

He reportedly got tired of sending the documents he painstakingly typed up and annotated to decode the text to “normal citizens,” and began sending photographs of the articles. The content of some of these images included charts of battlefield conditions in Ukraine.

Hundreds of classified Pentagon documents were leaked (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Speaking about OG, the teenage member said: “He’s fit. He’s strong. He’s armed. He’s trained. Just about everything you can expect out of some sort of crazy movie.”

ThePost watched a video of the man shooting at a range with a large rifle. “He yells a series of racial and antisemitic slurs into the camera, then fires several rounds at a target,” the report said.

The teenager said that OG has a sinister view of the US government. In one instance, he claimed that the government knew in advance about a shooting rampage that would happen in a supermarket in Buffalo in May 2022 by a white supremacist.

He claimed that officials allowed the attack to happen so they could make a case for increased funding.

The US is taking the leak very seriously, having launched a multi-agency investigation to find the source of what would be one of the most damning breaches of American intelligence in years.

While some reports state that the documents circulating on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram and Discord have been doctored to suit Russian estimates of casualties in the war, unnamed US officials have told the New York Times that a chunk of these documents appear genuine.

In the first official comments from Washington, the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has said that the country will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found.

“We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it,” Mr Austin said during a press conference at the State Department.