Leaker of Pentagon secrets identified as Air National Guardsman, reports say

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard has been identified by investigators as the main suspect in the leak of classified military intelligence online, say reports.

Authorities are focussing on 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the Guard’s intelligence wing, senior law enforcement sources told The New York Times and Washington Post.

Hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence have been shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.

No arrests or charges have been made in the case and investigators continue to collect evidence and are preparing for a prosecution, according to CNN.

But senior law enforcement sources told The New York Times that they expected an arrest to be made in the case in the next couple of days.

Earlier, Joe Biden told reporters in Dublin, Ireland, that the US government was closing in on the leaker.

“There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know,” Mr Biden said. “The intelligence community and the Justice Department. And they’re getting close. I don’t have an answer for you.”

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the leaker had shared documents with a group of friends on the popular gaming platform Discord.

A Facebook post last July from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, which is based at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, congratulated someone by the name of Jack Teixeira for promotion to airman first class.

A Discord spokesperson told CNN on Sunday that the company is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.