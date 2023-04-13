Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armed FBI officers have arrested a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard over the alleged leak of classified military intelligence online.

Authorities raided the Massachusetts home of 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the Guard’s intelligence wing, on Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Hundreds of pages of classified military intelligence have been shared with an online gaming group before becoming public in a string of disclosures last week.

Suspect in leak of Pentagon secrets, identified by media outlets as Jack Texeira, is arrested by armed FBI agents in North Dighton, Massachusetts (CNN )

“We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly-classified documents,” the National Guard said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder called the leak of classified information a “deliberate, criminal act.”

Video played on CNN, appeared to show the suspect being taken into custody by the FBI.

Video here appearing to show Teixeira being taken into custody by the FBI: pic.twitter.com/0yq6hgimnD — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 13, 2023

Following the arrest, Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared at the DOJ to confirm that the suspect, Jack Teixeria, worked for the Air National Guard and had been taken into custody “without incident.”

Mr Garland said that the suspect was being investigated for the alleged “unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defence information” and that he would make his first court appearance at the US District Court for Massachusetts.

Earlier, Joe Biden told reporters in Dublin, Ireland, that the US government was closing in on the leaker.

“There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know,” Mr Biden said. “The intelligence community and the Justice Department. And they’re getting close. I don’t have an answer for you.”

In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AP)

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that the leaker had shared documents with a group of friends on the popular gaming platform Discord.

A Facebook post last July from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, which is based at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, congratulated someone by the name of Jack Teixeira for promotion to airman first class.

A Discord spokesperson told CNN on Sunday that the company is cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.