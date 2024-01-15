Mystery of Peru ‘alien’ figures finally solved

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

“Alien mummies” that were found in a Peruvian airport last year are not actually aliens after all, according to forensic experts.

Instead, the “aliens: have turned out to just be dolls made from earthly animal bones stuck together with glue.

On Friday, Peruvian forensic experts finally put extra-terrestrial claims to bed about two doll-like figures that were seized by customs authorities in Peru last October from a shipment heading to Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

Flavio Estrada, the forensic archaeologist who led the analysis, said that some people believed that these figures came from an “alien centre or come from another planet, all of which is totally false”.

“The conclusion is simple: they are dolls assembled with bones of animals from this planet, with modern synthetic glues, therefore they were not assembled during pre-Hispanic times,” Mr Estrada, from Peru’s Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, told reporters at a press conference in Lima.

“They are not extraterrestrials; they are not aliens.”

The dolls are reported to be made of bones of birds, dogs and other animals (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The experts showed reporters a couple of dolls, around two-foot-long and dressed in multi-coloured clothing.

Upon examining these objects, they said they were made of the bones of birds, dogs and other animals.

An alleged three-fingered hand also found was X-rayed and found to be a “very poorly” hand made structure made out of human bones.

The prosecutor’s office has yet to find out who owns the objects, which turned up in a Lima airport in a cardboard box, looking like mummified bodies in traditional Andean dress, Reuters said.

Mexican journalist and UFOlogist Jaime Maussan, polarised scientists, experts and UFO enthusiasts back in September, when he appeared in front of the Mexican congress with similar objects, claiming they were “non-human” bodies recovered from Cusco, Peru and were around 1,000 years old.

The experts did not say on Friday if these dolls were related to the “alien bodies” presented to Congress in Mexico, Reuters reported.

However, they emphasise that the “remains” in Mexico were also not extraterrestrial, the outlet said.

Forensic archeologist Flavio Estrada squashed the alien-rumours surround dolls found in a Peruvian airport (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mr Maussan testified under oath to Mexican lawmakers that the specimens are not part of “our terrestrial evolution”.

He doubled down on his claims again in November, alleging that over 30 per cent of the specimens’ DNA is “unknown” or “not from any known species”.

“We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth,” he said at the time, according to The Daily Star.

Scientists have weighed in on the subject, pointing out that there is no substantial evidence that the corpses are either real or extra-terrestrial.

It is not the first time Mr Maussan has made claims about aliens which have later been debunked, including five mummies found in Peru in 2017 that were later discovered to be human children.

The dolls found in the Peruvian airport are most certainly not of a different planet, Mr Estrada told reporters at the conference organised by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture.

"They are not extraterrestrials, they are not intraterrestrials,” Mr Estrada argued, per CBS.

“They are not a new species, they are not hybrids, they are none of those things that this group of pseudo-scientists who for six years have been presenting with these elements.”