Videos show white supremacists fleeing Philadelphia in trucks: ’They literally ran away’

A group of people described as neo-Nazi white supremacists who marched through Philadelphia over the weekend were caught on video “running away” from residents as they were chased out of the city.

The group, which were reported to be from Texas and part of the Patriot Front group, were seen marching in front of Philadelphia City Hall ahead of Fourth of July celebrations on Saturday.

Following the demonstration, reports and videos have emerged of the members being confronted and chased off by Philadelphia residents.

"They started engaging with citizens of Philadelphia, who were none too happy about what they were saying,” Philadelphia Police Officer Michael Crum told ABC6.

He added: “These males felt threatened, and, at one point, somebody in their crowd threw a type of smoke bomb to cover their retreat, and they literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia.”

Videos shared on Twitter showed the hoard of men, dressed in khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings running from a number of bystanders.

ABC6 reported that the group had been heard chanting “reclaim America" and "the election was stolen”.

Another video showed the group backing into trucks while holding shields amid their retreat. People are overheard yelling at the members and mocking them.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a confrontation with a group of local residents who confronted them in a parking lot ensued.

A photographer for the newspaper captured images of the members getting back into Penske truck rental vans.

Reports said that police later stopped the vehicles and questioned and searched members of the group after discovering them inside the trucks.

Philadelphia police spokeswoman Tanya Little told NBC News that there were no arrests, injuries or reports of damage.

The Anti-Defamation League, a leading anti-hate organisation, describes the Patriot Front as a “white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it solely to them”.

The ADL says that the right-wing group also participates in localized “flash mobs” and torch-marches and demonstrations.