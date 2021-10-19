One dead and two injured after separate balcony falls at Phish concert

One person has died and another two were injured in separate incidents at the Chase Centre in San Fransisco during a Phish concert.

Authorities confirmed the death of one man on Monday, who they believed had fallen from a balcony inside the 18,000 seater venue on Sunday night.

One other also fell from a balcony during the concert, although there is not believed to be any sign of foul play, reported The San Fransisco Chronicle.

Witness accounts on Reddit alleged that a man had fallen from an upper level balcony and onto the floor with enough force to break a seat that he hit, according to CBS San Fransisco.

It was reported that people were dancing during the first half of the band’s set when the incidents occurred.

Chase Centre employees were seen attempting to clean blood from the area as first responders and police turned up, a witness alleged.

A black cover was also placed over the seats as CPR was performed on the first man, reports said.

“It’s so lucky that nobody besides him was hurt,” a Reddit user wrote. “The sound and scene were incredible and horrifying.”

Roughly an hour later, another man was reported to have fallen from an upper level and hit another man — both were injured.

Others recalled commotion and concern among other concertgoers, with one man tweeting that he was “shaken” and had headed home early.

Another wrote: “I was in section 116 at Chase Centre last night. I’m still struggling to process what I saw. If anyone that was in the vicinity needs to talk or a hug at an upcoming show, please reach out.”

In a statement, the Chase Centre told outlets that an investigation was underway.

“We are working with the local authorities to determine exactly what happened, and will defer questions about the incident to the San Francisco Police Department,” it said.

Phish have not commented on their social media pages following the incident.