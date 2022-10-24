Jump to content

Elderly woman and dozens of dogs found dead after fire at Arizona home

Fire officials said they found 37 dogs inside the home, with many of them being held in metal cages

Johanna Chisholm
Monday 24 October 2022 16:05
Comments
House fire kills siblings

An 86-year-old woman and dozens of her pet dogs were killed after her Phoenix, Arizona, home caught fire, local news reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call about the flames engulfing the small bungalow, located near 39th Avenue and Bell Road in the city’s north end, at approximately 12.50pm.

Fire officials were able to retrieve the woman from inside the burning home and get her to a hospital where they initially reported that she was in extremely critical condition, AZFamily reported on Saturday.

The woman later succumbed to her injuries and died that same day.

While inside the burning home, firefighters also discovered that there were an additional 37 dogs cowering indoors. According to Phoenix police, most of the animals were locked inside metal cages.

Recommended

An 86-year-old woman and 28 of her dogs died in a fire that broke out in a home in northern Phoenix on Saturday afternoon

(12 News/video screengrab)

Fire officials were able to rescue nine of the dogs and safely deliver them to the Arizona Humane Society, but the remaining 28 dogs died before they could get to them.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the house fire.

The Independent reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for comment on the case but did not hear back immediately.

Recommended

In an interview with one of the woman’s neighbour’s, News 12 reported that the 86-year-old had allegedly been charged with injurious animal hoarding in recent years.

According to her neighbour, Ed Persival, it was well known that she’d been breeding Toy Poodles for several years and many of the people in the neighbourhood were aware that inside were a number of dogs and puppies.

Many of the dogs found inside the Phoenix home on Saturday were being held in metal cages, News 12 reported

(News 12/video screengrab)

When neighbours such as Mr Persival realised that the house was on fire, they all jumped to assist in whatever way they could, he told News 12.

“Suddenly I saw black smoke coming from the house. The first thing I did, I just shot out and started yanking my garden house, trying to do what I can,” said Mr Persival, adding that one of his fellow neighbours also hurried to assist in the emergency. “Because I know there was an elderly lady there and there were several puppies that she breeds and makes an income of.”

The news outlet reported that on Friday night, the evening before the house caught on fire, there were a number of empty kennels with animal waste piled up outside the home.

