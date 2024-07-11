Firefighting pilot killed in reservoir crash tackling Montana blaze

Support truly

A firefighter pilot died while tackling a Montana wildfire on Wednesday.

Juliana Turchetti, 45, was killed when her plane crashed northeast of Helena during the Horse Gulch fire.

The pilot died when her single-engine, water-scooping Air Tractor AT-02, hit a mountain and landed in Hauser Lake, according to the Daily Montanan.

She was employed by Dauntless Air, an Idaho-based firefighting aircraft company that has state and federal contracts.

Turchetti, who is from Brazil, was working in the US on a visa. She leaves beind a 17-year-old son.

Juliana Turchetti, 45, died while fighting a Montana wildfire when her plane crashed into the side of a mountain ( LinkedIn )

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family, the poor service partners and the aviation community,” the local sheriff’s office said.

The Horse Gulch wildfire has spread to nearly 2,000 acres and is 0 per cent contained.

Evacuation orders are in effect for people living from Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch and north and south of Canyon Ferry Road. Several roads have been closed within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center.

Authorities are working to stop the fire from spreading onto private land west and south. Aircraft were fighting the southern edge of the fire.

The Horse Gulch fire in Montana has spread to 2,000 acres near Helena and is 0 percent contained ( Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Taken by Helena Ranger District Law Enforcement Officer Tony Fedele )

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and will issue a preliminary report in about 30 days. The sheriff’s office is also investigating the death along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Authorities are working on stopping the fire from spreading onto private land west and south.

On Thursday, officials expected dry conditions with erratic wind gusts. However, there was a chance of thunderstorms scheduled for the afternoon.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Idaho Governor Brad Little said they were both “deeply saddened” to hear about Turchetti’s death.

“Our first responders and wildland firefighters put their lives on the line to quickly respond to threats and protect our communities. It’s a true act of bravery to run toward a fire. We join all Montanans and Idahoans in praying for the fallen hero’s family and friends during this tragic time,” the statement said.