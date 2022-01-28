✕ Close Watch live as emergency teams arrive at scene of bridge collapse in Pittsburgh

A bus and several cars plummeted into a ravine as the Forbes Avenue Bridge in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park collapsed at around 6am on Friday.

Pictures from the area show the cracked, snow-covered bridge lying in the Fern Hollow gorge, with emergency services on the scene.

Despite several vehicles being thrown from the bridge as it collapsed, emergency services reported there had been no fatalities, while paramedics reported 10 people had suffered injuries, including one firefighter who was being treated at the scene, Trib live reported.

Rescuers rapelled down 150ft to reach the site and a human chain was formed to help people to safety from a city bus that was crossing the bridge at the time.

Following the collapse a gas line was cut and it took almost 30 mins to shut the pipeline down as neighbouring houses and businesses were evacuated.

The collapse of the bridge came just hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh, known as the City of Bridges, to discuss plans to improve the country’s infrastructure. He visited the site of the disaster with Mayor Ed Gainey and met with first responders.

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg is monitoring the situation and is also set to speak about infrastructure at an event in Kansas later today.