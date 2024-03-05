The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people died in Nashville after a small plane crashed near an interstate highway, leading to closure of lanes on the busy stretch on Monday night, police officials said.

A single-engine plane crashed adjacent to Interstate 40 on a grassy median near a Costco store in the western part of the city, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The plane burst into flames on crashing, they added. Details about the plane and its passengers were not immediately clear.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron said several people aboard the plane were killed. An exact number of victims has not been determined, the official said.

“A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said on X.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority said it was alerted to the crash at 7.49pm local time.

“I-40 East is closed at MM 202 due to a small plane crash on the shoulder of the road,” Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said on X.

A diversion is in place at Exit 201, the spokesperson said, urging people to find an alternate route for their travel from the highway.

“An investigation will be ongoing,” she said.

Airport authority the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said they will investigate after Metro first responders ensure the accident scene is safe.

No injuries have been reported for drivers on the interstate near the affected point, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said.

Officials added no vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said one lane of I-40 east between the Charlotte Park and White Bridge exits will be reopening shortly.

Two of the three lanes should be open for rush hour traffic on Tuesday morning, the police department said on X, adding, “nevertheless, expect slow traffic and delays in this area Tuesday morning”.