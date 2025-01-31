Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “radiant” mother, soon-to-be-married pilot and teenage skaters are among those killed in the horror crash between a passenger plane and army helicopter in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

All 64 people aboard the American Airlines jet and three aboard the Army Black Hawk helicopter are believed dead, after the aircraft crashed mid-air in a massive fireball and plunged into the icy Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

First responders faced heavy winds and frigid conditions in the rescue operation, which officials said Thursday morning has now become a recovery operation.

open image in gallery Rescue crews search the Potomac River the day after an American Airlines plane collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, killing 67 people ( Getty Images )

Dozens of bodies have been recovered from the water, as families with loved ones on board the flight wait to hear the worst.

This is what we know about the crash victims:

Skate Club of Boston rising stars and their moms

open image in gallery The Skating Club of Boston’s Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, died in the crash. They were two of the 67 victims in the deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter ( AP )

Six members of Skating Club of Boston, including two teenagers, two coaches and two parents, died in the crash.

Doug Zeghibe, executive director of the club in Norwood, Massachusetts, choked back tears as he confirmed that 16-year-olds Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, along with their moms Christine Lane and Jin Han, respectively, perished aboard the flight.

“Spencer, in the best way possible, was a crazy kid,” Zeghibe said. “Highly talented, has not been skating that long and has been rocketing to the top of the sport. Very fun, very cerebral. Jinna, just a wonderful kid. A great athlete, great competitor. Loved by all,” he said.

Zeghibe said their moms were “dedicated” and always “made sacrifices.”

American Airlines pilot soon to be married

open image in gallery Sam Lilley was due to be married, his father said ( Facebook )

Sam Lilley, 28, was one of two people piloting the flight from Wichita, Kansas, his father Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The young pilot was engaged, his dad said adding that he feared the worst when his son failed to check in after the flight as usual.

“This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life,” Lilley told Fox 5.

Lilley served as an Army helicopter pilot for 20 years, telling Fox 5 that he has flown a similar route over the Potomac River.

“I think the PSA jet was doing everything right,” he said. “The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead.”

Jonathan Campos, captain of the American Airlines flight

open image in gallery Jonathan Campos wanted to “soar like a bird”, his aunt told NYT ( Facebook )

Jonathan Campos was the captain of the American Airlines flight, according to reports. The 34-year-old had dreamt of being a pilot since he was 13, his aunt told the New York Times.

"I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird," Beverly Lane said.

Lane said she had spoken with Campos on Wednesday just before the flight, when he told her he was looking forward to an upcoming Caribbean cruise with family.

Former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

open image in gallery Ice skating coach Evgenia Shishkova and her husband Vadim Naumov, both former figure skating world champions, were also aboard the plane ( Getty Images )

Ice skating coach Evgenia Shishkova and her husband Vadim Naumov, both former figure skating world champions, were also aboard the plane. They were also members of the Skate Club of Boston community, joining the staff in 2017 as instructors.

The Russian couple won the world championships in pairs figure skating in 1994 and have reportedly lived in the U.S. since 1998, where they trained young ice skaters.

The couple’s son Maxim, who competed for the U.S. in singles events, was not on the flight despite earlier reports that he was traveling with his parents. Zeghibe confirmed that Maxim departed Wichita on Monday.

Married flight attendant ‘died doing what he loved’

open image in gallery Epstein died doing what he loved, his wife said ( Facebook )

Ian Epstein’s family confirmed the flight attendant was one of the crew who lost his life in the crash.

His devastated wife of 23 years, Debi Epstein, confirmed his death in a Facebook post with “a very heavy heart and extreme sadness.”

Epstein “died doing what he loved,” his wife told Queen City News, adding that he was always considered a “comedian” on his flights and “everyone loved him.” His daughter is getting married in eight weeks.

Flight attendant who was fulfilling her dreams

open image in gallery Becoming a flight attendant was one of Danasia Elder’s “dreams” ( Facebook )

Danasia Elder was identified by her brother-in-law, Brandon Payne, as another one of the flight attendants on the commercial flight.

"She was a great wife, a great parent, a great friend," Payne told WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. "She was very bright, very smart. She was an entrepreneur. This flight attendant thing was kind of like one of her dreams she wanted to do."

Payne is proud of his sister-in-law chasing his dreams, he told the channel.

"She would want y'all do the same thing she did. Chase your dreams, no matter what. Don't let nothing scare you, push you away. Just believe in yourself, believe in God, and follow the path," Payne said.

Soldiers on Black Hawk helicopter

open image in gallery Ryan O’Hara was one of the people onboard the helicopter training flight ( Facebook )

The helicopter, on a training flight, was carrying three soldiers.

The Crew Chief was Ryan O’Hara, a father-of-one, according to a Facebook post by Parkview High School JROTC in Atlanta, has since been removed.

“Ryan is fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the Rifle Team. Ryan leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son,” the school wrote about its former student in a statement, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

open image in gallery Andrew Eaves’ was also on the army helicopter ( Facebook )

Andrew Eaves was also on the army helicopter, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on X.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Eaves’ wife, Carrie Eaves said: "We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve," the post read. "These families' children do not need to suffer more pain.”

The bodies of the military members have all been recovered, the Associated Press reported.

Woman who texted husband minutes before the crash

open image in gallery Raza texted her husband just minutes before the crash ( Facebook )

Asra Hussain Raza, 26, sent a text from the doomed flight to her husband, Hamaad, saying she would land in about 20 minutes.

Waiting at the airport, 25-year-old husband Hamaad Raza, 25, never received another message, his father, Hashim Raza, told Reuters.

"Asra was everything to us," Hashim Raza, holding back tears with a quavering voice, said in a telephone interview. "And now my son is a widower at 25. What do I say to him? They planned to have children, they were so much looking forward to that."

The couple met at Indiana University Bloomington, where she studied corporate finance and was a straight-A student.

‘Radiant soul’ and loving mother with two small children

open image in gallery Wendy Jo Shaffer, victim in Washington plane crash ( X )

Charlotte resident Wendy Jo Shaffer devoted her life to her family, including her two small children, ages 1 and 3, friends said on Thursday.

Her death was confirmed by husband Nate in an X post. "Wendy was not just beautiful on the outside, but was a truly amazing woman through and through. She was the best wife, mother, and friend that anyone could ever hope for. Her love, kindness, and strength touched everyone she met."

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her family described her as a "radiant soul." It added: “Her boys were her greatest pride and joy, and she dreamed of watching them grow into the amazing individuals she knew they would become."

Former figure skater

open image in gallery Aleksandr Kirsanov spoke to his wife before boarding the flight ( Facebook )

Alexandr Kirsanov was returning from a training camp when he died in the crash, his wife Natalia Goudin confirmed.

Born on August 17, 1978, Kirsanov had skated in the United States and Russia. Goudin reportedly spoke to her husband before he boarded, according to reports.

Inna Volyanskaya, another former skater who competed for the Soviet Union, was also on the flight, according to Virginia Rep. Suhas Subramanyam who shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter.)

She was an ice skating coach for Ashburn Ice House in Virginia.

Young civil rights attorney

open image in gallery Kiah Duggins was an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps ( Instagram )

Kiah Duggins, who was on her way home to Washington D.C. from Kansas, worked as an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps.

The 30-year-old had been in Wichita to be with her mother during a surgical procedure, according to KMUW. Duggins’ family members confirmed to the outlet on Thursday that she was onboard the flight.

Her father, Maurice Duggins, said in a statement: “We are coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Former Virginia school students on board

Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia confirmed that “ multiple victims” of the fatal crash were former students.

“This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students,” superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said in a statement.

“Many other Loudoun families have also been impacted, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those grieving in the wake of this tragedy.”

Their names have not been released.

Citizens from around the world

People on board the commercial flight include residents of Russia, Germany and the Philippines, senator Maria Cantwell said.

Two Chinese citizens were killed in the crash, China’s foreign ministry revealed on its website, in a post offering deep condolences over the disaster.

Russian news agencies have said that there were multiple passengers on board who were Russian immigrants or the children of one.