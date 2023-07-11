Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A doctor on the cruise ship Ruby Princess allegedly claimed it was “not possible” to contract Covid-19 on board, after a number of undiagnosed health concerns plagued a family’s trip.

One passenger went to the ship’s medical centre after falling ill on 30 June, according to KRON4. Despite days in the intensive care unit, her condition wasn’t improving—and neither was the medical centre’s staff, she told the outlet.

“They were trying to push us off the boat to go to a medical centre nearby in Alaska rather than treat us. I refused to get off the ship and I said I’d seek further help when I get home,” she told KRON4.

She said onboard medical staff told her they could not give a diagnosis because the medical staff lacked an ultrasound machine. She ended up with a bill dated 2 July that showed she owed $7,000 to the Ruby Princess’ medical centre.

One day later, the same passenger’s son started feeling sick. He was tested on 5 July and was diagnosed with Covid-19. He was billed $200 for his treatment. Although the patient was then isolated from the rest of the passengers, his family were not—they were even told not to isolate, according to the outlet.

The patient’s family complained that he had contracted Covid-19 on the cruise ship. But the doctor rejected the notion that he could have caught the illness on board.

“Are you kidding me, COVID is everywhere. You don’t get it from here,” the mother told KRON4.

“There is no outbreak, there is nothing,” a Princess Cruises spokesperson told the outlet when asked if anyone had tested positive for the virus while aboard the Ruby Princess.

A number of his family members started feeling sick on 4 July. While they tested negative on board the Ruby Princess, three family members tested positive for the virus after they disembarked.

Two other families aboard the same Ruby Princess cruise told KRON4 that a number of their family members tested positive for COVID.

Additionally, four families who were passengers on separate Ruby Princess cruises in June told the outlet that multiple people in their groups tested positive for Covid-19 during or immediately after their trip. Back in March, hundreds of passengers aboard a Ruby Princess cruise fell ill with what was believed to be norovirus.

The Independent has reached out to Princess Cruises for comment.