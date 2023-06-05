Vomiting bug hits more than 175 people onboard cruise ship

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 175 people on board a cruise ship fell sick in a norovirus outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The government agency said that 152 of 2,144 passengers on the Celebrity Summit ship, and 24 crew members reported becoming sick during its 15 May voyage.

The CDC says that the main symptoms suffered during the outbreak were diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and headaches.

The cruise, operated by Celebrity Cruises was travelling to Bermuda and South Carolina when the virus spread among the guests.

The CDC says that the ship’s crew implemented increased “cleaning and disinfection procedures according to the ship’s outbreak prevention and response plan,” notified guests and encouraged practising good hand hygiene and reporting illness.

It is the third norovirus outbreak this year on a Celebrity Cruises ship, according to the CDC.

In March, 136 passengers and crew reported falling sick on Celebrity Equinox, while 96 did so on Celebrity Constellation.

Cases of gastrointestinal illness at sea, which plummeted during the Covid-19 pandemic, have bounced back with 12 cruise ship incidents reported already this year.