Cruise ship passenger airlifted to hospital 800 miles from home ‘against his wishes’

A cruise ship passenger has claimed he was airlifted to a hospital 800 miles from home against his wishes when the ship doctor misdiagnosed his “pulled muscle”.

Stephen Cassidy, 60, says he was taken off a cruise via helicopter after the ship’s doctor suspected he had an infection in his hip.

However, he was later told by medics in the hospital there was “no sign” of an infection - and that he had most likely pulled a muscle.

Mr Cassidy says he was left in Shetland, 800 miles from home, and “felt like a prisoner” when he was not allowed to leave the ship’s medical centre before being airlifted.

“While we are unable to share the details of this particular situation to maintain and protect patient data privacy, we believe that these allegations are completely without merit,” a spokesperson for Princess Cruises told The Independent.

“Our ships and our medical teams are well equipped and experienced to care for guests who need medical attention, and we have established and well-practiced medical care protocols on board.”