Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:37
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to hospital 800 miles from home ‘against his wishes’
A cruise ship passenger has claimed he was airlifted to a hospital 800 miles from home against his wishes when the ship doctor misdiagnosed his “pulled muscle”.
Stephen Cassidy, 60, says he was taken off a cruise via helicopter after the ship’s doctor suspected he had an infection in his hip.
However, he was later told by medics in the hospital there was “no sign” of an infection - and that he had most likely pulled a muscle.
Mr Cassidy says he was left in Shetland, 800 miles from home, and “felt like a prisoner” when he was not allowed to leave the ship’s medical centre before being airlifted.
“While we are unable to share the details of this particular situation to maintain and protect patient data privacy, we believe that these allegations are completely without merit,” a spokesperson for Princess Cruises told The Independent.
“Our ships and our medical teams are well equipped and experienced to care for guests who need medical attention, and we have established and well-practiced medical care protocols on board.”
Up next
00:28
Poet Frieda Hughes explains why George the magpie was so special
04:15
Exiled Kurdish journalist denounces Erdogan’s re-election
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
24:02
Curtis Sittenfeld discusses her love life in new Independent TV series
00:44
Launching Love Lives
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:49
Activist walks from London to Istanbul in New Year’s resolution
01:15
Teen who died in Bournemouth beach incident was ‘fabulous young man’
00:51
Train runs past site of India derailment that killed 275 people
00:30
Near miss between Chinese warship and US destroyer caught on camera
00:40
Real Madrid confirm Benzema to leave the club after 14-year spell
00:39
Ibrahimovic in tears as he retires from football after stellar career
01:18
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale announces fiancee is pregnant
00:38
Elton John joins Manchester City’s FA Cup celebrations
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:29
Boos heard from crowd as Britain’s Got Talent winner is announced
00:29
Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo slide tackles Ant during live final
01:46
Freddie Mercury’s handwritten lyrics among possessions to be auctioned
01:29
Nasa invites public to sign poem that will fly to Jupiter’s moon
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09