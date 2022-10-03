Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan celebrated for horrified reaction to UFC fight

‘I can’t imagine taking someone who may not want to actually be there or realize how violent it can be. That’s just cruel’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Monday 03 October 2022 14:45
Comments

Related video: UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan Betting Preview

Dr Priscilla Chan has drawn praise for her horrified facial expressions while watching a UFC fight.

Dr Chan and her Facebook founder husband Mark Zuckerberg went to an MMA fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, where they were seen sitting feet away from the octagon.

The venue, Events at the Apex in Las Vegas, is owned by UFC. It was an exclusive event with Dr Chan and Mr Zuckerberg being among only a few visitors. The TV studio can accommodate around 500 people, according to Insider.

As she sat next to Mr Zuckerberg on the broadcast by ESPN+, Dr Chan’s intense reactions to the brawl quickly went viral on social media.

“This is amazing. You can hear her scream,” one Twitter user said, with another calling it “hysterical”.

Recommended

“I thought this was incredibly relatable. That would absolutely be my lady next to me if we were in the front row,” a third account holder said.

“What did she expect a handshake this is Mma welcome,” one Twitter user said, with another noting it was “probably how a normal person should react”.

“Sport is even more violent in person,” Brian Sutterer said. “I can’t imagine taking someone who may not want to actually be there or realize how violent it can be. That’s just cruel.”

One account holder said that Dr Chan reacted the way she did “because it IS horrifying. Every person there should have that horrified look”.

“Zuckerberg’s wife’s face, as these two combatants whale on each other, tells me he didn’t tell her what the UFC stands for,” Michael Morgan tweeted.

Priscilla Chan’s horrified reaction at a UFC fight went viral

(Screenshot / Twitter / @breezygoblue)

“Every MMA fan has seen this from friends when they watch fights with casuals. Look at Mark just loving every second,” Cody Merrow added.

“One time I took my sister to the fights. Sat cageside and she had that same reaction. I told her she was going to have to stop or leave,” another person said.

“Zuckerberg brings in 99.9 per cent of the money in the relationship. His wife shows 99.9 per cent of human emotion in the relationship. Sounds fair,” one Twitter user added.

Fighter Mackenzie Dern told the press before the event that “I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event”.

Recommended

“So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know,” she added.

But Dana White, the president of UFC, rejected that idea, tweeting on 28 September: “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls***”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in