Mark Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan celebrated for horrified reaction to UFC fight

Dr Priscilla Chan has drawn praise for her horrified facial expressions while watching a UFC fight.

Dr Chan and her Facebook founder husband Mark Zuckerberg went to an MMA fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, where they were seen sitting feet away from the octagon.

The venue, Events at the Apex in Las Vegas, is owned by UFC. It was an exclusive event with Dr Chan and Mr Zuckerberg being among only a few visitors. The TV studio can accommodate around 500 people, according to Insider.

As she sat next to Mr Zuckerberg on the broadcast by ESPN+, Dr Chan’s intense reactions to the brawl quickly went viral on social media.

“This is amazing. You can hear her scream,” one Twitter user said, with another calling it “hysterical”.

“I thought this was incredibly relatable. That would absolutely be my lady next to me if we were in the front row,” a third account holder said.

“What did she expect a handshake this is Mma welcome,” one Twitter user said, with another noting it was “probably how a normal person should react”.

“Sport is even more violent in person,” Brian Sutterer said. “I can’t imagine taking someone who may not want to actually be there or realize how violent it can be. That’s just cruel.”

One account holder said that Dr Chan reacted the way she did “because it IS horrifying. Every person there should have that horrified look”.

“Zuckerberg’s wife’s face, as these two combatants whale on each other, tells me he didn’t tell her what the UFC stands for,” Michael Morgan tweeted.

Priscilla Chan’s horrified reaction at a UFC fight went viral (Screenshot / Twitter / @breezygoblue)

“Every MMA fan has seen this from friends when they watch fights with casuals. Look at Mark just loving every second,” Cody Merrow added.

“One time I took my sister to the fights. Sat cageside and she had that same reaction. I told her she was going to have to stop or leave,” another person said.

“Zuckerberg brings in 99.9 per cent of the money in the relationship. His wife shows 99.9 per cent of human emotion in the relationship. Sounds fair,” one Twitter user added.

Fighter Mackenzie Dern told the press before the event that “I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event”.

“So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know,” she added.

But Dana White, the president of UFC, rejected that idea, tweeting on 28 September: “Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls***”.