Federal prosecutors say members of the far-right nationalist gang the Proud Boys “took aim at the heart of democracy” by conspiring to storm the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
Opening arguments in US District Court began on Thursday in a trial for five members of the group, including former leader Enrique Tarrio. The five men are charged with seditious conspiracy for their alleged roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021. If convicted, they could faced up to 20 years in prison.
Federal prosecutors will try to convince a jury that the defendants had conspired to forcefully oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power when a joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The US Department of Justice has argued that the men – including Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl – were among the first rioters to break past barriers on the Capitol grounds that day. The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has made similar findings, writing in its report that the Proud Boys “led the attack, penetrated the Capitol, and led hundreds of others inside.”
Tarrio’s defense attorney claims his client is a ‘scapegoat’
Enrique Tarrio’s attorney Sabino Jauregui claimed her client is a “scapegoat” for the actions on the ground on January 6
“Scapegoat is a word you’re going to be hearing a lot in this trial ... We definitely have a scapegoat in this case. And that’s my client, Henry Enrique Tarrio,” he said.
Tarrio “had zero communication with the people at the Capitol on January 6” and “was nowhere near the Capitol on January 6,” he said.
He said that prosecutors do not have any evidence that shows Tarrio “planned, orchestrated, incited, did anything for that riot to occur on January 6.”
Defense for Enrique Tarrio will make opening statements after short break
Defense arguments for Enrique Tarrio, a former chair of the Proud Boys who is the only one of the five men on trial who did not enter the Capitol on January 6, are up next.
Tarrio was arrested in Washington DC two days before the assault; he was wanted by police for burning a Black Lives Matter flag outside a historically Black church during street riots in the city after a “Stop the Steal” rally in December of 2020.
During the arrest, police found Tarrio was carrying two high-capacity magazines, compatible with AR-16 and M4 rifles, in his bag. Both were empty.
A judge ordered him out of the city before the the protests and rallies on 6 January, 2021.
Government informants within the Proud Boys can corroborate defense arguments, attorney claims
Defense attorney Nick Smith says government informants who were with the Proud Boys on January 6 can corroborate claims that the march was “just for the cameras” and there was no plan to storm the Capitol.
“You’ll hear them testify that Proud Boys told them to avoid law enforcement,” Mr Smith said.
He claims one informant was at the “big bang” event when protesters first jumped the barricades, and that informant claimed in a text that the Proud Boys did not start the push.
Mr Smith also said the Proud Boys didn’t scrub their Telegram channels to destroy evidence but because they feared that there were informants within the group, which was apparently an accurate assessment, Mr Smith said. Defense attorneys have previously said there were as many as eight informants among the Proud Boys at the time. Earlier this week, Mr Smith also called far-right conspiracy theories that the informants were responsible for the riot “slander.”
“In the media there’s a swirling notion that undercover informants instigated January 6,” he told the court on 11 January. “That’s not our belief … I think it’s slander actually.”
Defense claims Proud Boys plan was to ‘go back’ to Trump’s rally
Defense attorney Nick Smith continues his opening statement, arguing that jurors will “see evidence the plan was not to stay at the Capitol, but to go back to the [Trump] rally.”
He then showed a photo of the riot, with client Ethan Nordean circled in green. He said Mr Nordean was “stopping an individual from shoving a police officer,” contrary to prosecutors’ claims.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr Nordean – aka “Rufio Panman” – marched in Washington with defendant Joe Biggs before entering the Capitol after a group of Proud Boys broke a window, according to government filings. Two days after the mob’s assault, he posted a picture of a Capitol officer using pepper spray with the caption “honorable oath breakers”.
Defense attorney says government witnesses will corroborate claim that there was no plan on January 6
Nick Smith, the attorney for defendant Ethan Nordean, claims that testimony from three government witnesses – all convicted Proud Boys who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy last year – will corroborate claims that the five men on trial did not have a plan on 6 January, 2021.
Jeremy Bertino, who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in October, said that “everything that was supposed to happen that day was a peaceful protest,” according to Mr Smith.
Witness Charles Donohoe also said that the “conspiracy stuff isn’t true,” Mr Smith said. A third witness, John Stewart, also told the government that “it was just a protest, that’s what it was supposed to be, just a protest” and was not a preplanned event, according to Mr Smith.
“The plan was to discuss the plan in person on the ground in DC, not before,” Mr Donohoe reportedly testified.
Mr Smith said that evidence will show that “not a single text or Telegram is about storming the Capitol, jumping barricades … plotting any crime, or using force.”
Defense argues Capitol riot and other ‘complex phenomena’ must have a ‘cause bigger than effect'
Nick Smith continues his opening statement, arguing that “complex phenomena” like the Capitol riot “or a revolution” must “have a cause that’s as big as the effect,” building an argument that the events of January 6 weren’t any one person’s fault but the collective energy swept up defendants into the chaos.
“When it comes to complex phenomena like this – we assume like a riot or a revolution – must have a cause that’s as big as the effect,” he said. “We also know from our experience that’s true, in chaotic situations that happen in the moment can have tremendously large effects.”
He argued that the government’s case rests on a logical fallacy: “We hear a rooster crow and then the sun rises. We may think that the rooster’s crowing may have some influence on the sun rising. We know it doesn’t work this way.”
Nordean’s attorney claims government evidence does not support conspiracy charge
Attorney Nick Smith said jurors will not see any evidence from federal prosecutors that supports a charge of conspiracy, alleging the prosecution’s evidence is selective and misleading.
The defense so far mirrors other high-profile January 6 cases involving serious charges of conspiracy or other felonies, which have largely relied on arguing that what defendants did was wrong but did not rise to the level of a serious crime, and that the “plot” behind it was nothing more than rhetoric.
Defense for Proud Boys Ethan Nordean begins opening statement calling January 6 a ‘disgrace’ and ‘embarrassment’
Nick Smith opened his defense argument for his client Ethan Nordean by calling the events of Janaury 6 “a disgrace”.
“An embarrassment to the country, a historic embarrassment,” he said. “It was a crass spectacle in front of the world.”
Mr Smith said jurors “will not hear from a single defendant in this trial they are proud, today, of [the riot].”
“Like thousands of other protesters that day, you’ll see Ethan Nordean walked into the building, broke nothing, had no weapons, accosted no member of office,” he added.
Defense attorneys prepare to make opening arguments as court returns from lunch break
Defense attorneys for the five Proud Boys members on trial for seditious conspiracy are preparing their opening arguments. Judge Timothy Kelly has returned to the courtroom and the trial will resume shortly.
The men on trial include former chair Enrique Tarrio as well as Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl.
About that ‘burn the city to ash’ comment
Federal prosecutors have argued that rioters who were not connected with the group served as “tools” for the Proud Boys and their alleged plot, which would not have succeeded without “weaponizing the crowd,” prosecutors wrote in court filings.
In a message on Telegram the day of the attack, one group leader wrote “I want to see thousands of normies burn that city to ash today.”
