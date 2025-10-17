Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Publix recalled one lot of its ice Cream in six states because it may actually contain the wrong flavor, which could cause an issue for people with allergies.

The affected product, sold in half-gallon containers, may contain French Vanilla Ice Cream instead of the labeled Rich & Creamy Vanilla flavor. The former contains egg, while the latter, advertised, product, does not.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” Publix’s recall announcement said Tuesday.

The recall affects stores in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee, excluding locations in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota.

The product carries the UPC code 41415 03043 and a sell-by date of June 19, 2026.

open image in gallery Publix recalled one lot of Vanilla Ice Cream that may contain French Vanilla with undeclared egg ( Getty Images )

This voluntary recall does not impact Publix locations in Virginia and North Carolina, the company said.

As a precaution, Publix has removed all potentially affected products from store shelves and is advising customers who purchased the recalled ice cream to return it to their local store for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, Publix said.

open image in gallery The ice cream recall covers six states (excluding four Florida cities) for UPC 41415 03043, sell-by June 19, 2026 ( Publix )

Earlier this month, Publix announced that Foster Poultry Farms is recalling around 3.84 million pounds of chicken corn dogs produced between July 2024 and August 2025 due to possible wood pieces in the batter.

The affected Fosters Farms Corndogs 16 Count have the establishment number “P-6137B” either inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the packaging. Five consumer injuries have been reported, Publix said. Customers are urged not to eat the products and to return or discard them.

Customers seeking more information or assistance on recalls can contact Publix's customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit their website.