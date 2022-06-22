Biggest python on record found in Florida carrying 122 eggs

The female python weighed a whopping 215 pounds

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 22 June 2022 16:23
Comments

Related video: Python falls through bank ceiling onto employees in China

Wildlife conservationists and researchers were left “speechless” following the discovery of a female python carrying 122 eggs.

The snake is the biggest found in Florida, National Geographic reported on Tuesday, where an estimated thousands of Burmese pythons live in the Everglades.

Researchers at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida were searching for large female pythons at the time of the find in December.

A necropsy conducted in April found 122 eggs in the female snake, as well as the hoof of an adult white-tailed deer – her last meal.

Recommended

Researchers said they were “near speechless” when they first tried weighing the female, believing their scales were broken.

“I thought the scale was broken,” said conservancy intern Kyle Findley of the python, which came in at 215lbs and 18ft in length, and with an almost six inch skull.

“I’m reading 215 pounds,” Ian Bartoszek, a wildlife biologist and manager of the python project, said of the snake, whose widest part measured 25 inches.

The aim of the python project is to control the population of the invasive species, which are known to feast on local wildlife including deer.

A male “scout snake” was used to lure the female out of her hiding place in the wetlands, where pythons were allegedly released in the 1970s as pets.

More than 15,000 of the species have been captured by Florida Fish & Wildlife since 2000, and total estimates are uncertain.

“That’s the ten-million-dollar question,” Mr Bartoszek told National Geographic. “We don’t even know the order of magnitude... The Everglades are a haystack, and the [eggs] are the needles. To find a needle, we use a magnet.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in