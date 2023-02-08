Two children dead, six injured after bus crashes into Quebec daycare

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two children were killed and six others hurt after a city bus drove into a day care in Laval, Quebec, according to police.

The bus driver, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving.

According to a Laval police spokesperson, the bus owned by the Société de transport de Laval drove into the daycare around 8:30am on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said two children were confirmed dead and six others were injured and have been hospitalised, but they are expected to survive.

A neighbour who saw the crash said he and a group of other parents rushed to subdue the driver, who they say was acting erratically, and to help pull children out from under the bus, according to the CBC.

One of the individuals who responded to the scene said they did not believe the crash was an accident.

"From what I saw, it wasn't an accident," Hamdi Ben Chaabane, told the CBC. He said the bus was driving at approximately 30 or 40kph (18-25mph) when it hit the building.

He said the driver emerged from the bus and stripped nude, and seemed as though he was "in another world."

"He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked," Mr Ben Chaabane said. "We don't know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him."

Mr Ben Chaabane said the driver "didn't stop yelling" and "wasn't saying words."

"It was a nightmare," he said.

A woman carries a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Quebec, Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023 (AP)

Stéphane Boyer, the town's mayor, said the bus driver has been with the bussing service for a decade and had no prior incidents on record.

City busses do not normally drive near the daycare, which is set off an a quiet side road away from the main bus lines.

Ms Boyer said the idea that the crash was intentional would need to be substantiated by an investigation.

The group of bystanders and parents tried to pull children out from under the bus, but some were buried too deep for them to reach. Firefighters eventually arrived on scene and took over the rescue efforts.

"It's terrible what happened this morning in Laval," Premier François Legault told reporters at the National Assembly. "All my thoughts are with the children, with the parents and with the employees."

The Sainte-Justine Hospital confirmed to the CBC that some of the injured children had been transported there and were being treated for serious injures in urgent care.