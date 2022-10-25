Quinton Simon - latest: Missing toddler’s mother complains of ‘harassment’ after being named prime suspect
Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s mother has insisted she is “not hiding” as she’s considered the only suspect in his disappearance and presumed death.
Leilani Simon spoke to WTOC for her first interview since 20-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than two weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.
“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”
Last week, Chatham County police announced that they believe the toddler - who is feared dead - is somewhere buried in a landfill, where an exhaustive search is underway.
Ms Simon has been labeled the “prime suspect” in the case, but has not been arrested or charged.
Speaking to WTOC, she complained that she’s been subjected to constant harassment and no longer feels safe at her home.
Quinton’s mother denies accusations that she’s hiding
Local police in Chatham County and the FBI are actively searching a nearby landfill, where they believe they will find the child’s remains.
ICYMI: Quinton’s mother seen drinking at beach bar amid landfill search
Leilani Simon’s complaints of harassment came after she found herself under heightened scrutiny when she was spotted drinking at a bar in Tybee Island while authorities concluded their first day of the landfill search on 18 October.
Local news station WSAV first reported that Ms Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s.
When contacted by The Independent, a staff member said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
During a press conference the same day, Chatham County Sheriff Jeff Prentice said that Ms Simon was believed to be in Chatham County and that she was not a flight risk. He added that authorities wouldn’t be releasing more information about the evidence they had encountered, noting they had “one shot” at arresting Ms Simon.
Quinton’s mother complains of harassment
In her first interview since Quinton’s disappearance, his mother Leilani Simon complained that she’s been the target of constant public harrassment.
“It makes it hard to even process what’s going around us,” she told WTOC. “We get to the point where we have to barricade our own home in order to even feel safe in our backyard because we can’t even process what is happening everywhere else, or even have the time to do so.
“I can’t even walk out and appreciate my own son’s memorial or put down gifts that I got for him. I can’t even go out there and do that without harassment and negligence and everything. It’s just devastating to see that this is how the outside world reacts.”
Four demonstrators were arrested over the weekend over the weekend for blocking her driveway.
People have also left signs calling her a “Baby Killer” on the boy’s memorial.
The family says they’ve also installed security cameras, flood lights, and moved Quinton’s memorial in response to the unwanted public attention around the disappearance.
Landfill search enters sixth day
The search for Quinton Simon at a Chatham County landfill has entered its sixth day, with the toddler having been missing for nearly three weeks.
Investigators from the Chatham County Police Department and the FBI began combing the landfill last Tuesday after announcing they had evidence to suggest the boy’s body was taken there after having been placed in a dumpster sometime after he vanished on 5 October.
They did not disclose the nature of that evidence.
The search was put on pause over the weekend to protect the mental and physical wellbeing of the search teams, authorities said.
“This is a grueling part of our investigation that can only be performed by a team of specially-trained law enforcement searchers,” an official statement announcing the pause read. “It is also dangerous & searchers are exposed to numerous — and very real — health and safety hazards every minute that they are working.”
Missing Quinton Simon’s mother says she’s ‘not hiding’ as police consider her prime suspect in disappearance
The mother of Quinton Simon, a 20-month-old boy from Georgia who has been missing for nearly three weeks, says she’s “not hiding,” even as police consider her the prime suspect in the child’s disappearance.
“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Leilani Simon told WTOC. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”
Local police in Chatham County and the FBI are actively searching a nearby landfill, where they believe they will find the child’s remains.
More details to come in our breaking news story.
Landfill search to resume on Monday
Investigators paused their search for Quinton Simon at a Chatham County landfill over the weekend and are set to resume on Monday.
The pause - which came after four days of combing through the trash - was meant to “maintain the health of the search team”, police said in a statement.
“This is a grueling part of our investigation that can only be performed by a team of specially-trained law enforcement searchers,” the statement read. “It is also dangerous & searchers are exposed to numerous — and very real — health and safety hazards every minute that they are working.”
The search team is comprised of both Chatham County officers and FBI agents specialising in locating evidence in landfills.
Babysitter allegedly reported the family to child services
Diana McCarta told WSAV last week that she babysits Quinton and his sibling.
She said in an interview on 11 October that she had previously reported the family to Georgia’s department of families and children services (DFCS) with concerns, but this was unconfirmed.
The department told The Independent: “DHS/DFCS is bound by both state and federal law to protect the privacy of the people we serve.”
“As such, we are unable to comment on the specifics of any reported abuse or neglect cases nor confirm or deny the existence of any abuse or neglect records.”
It continued: “We take seriously every report that might be made to the Department and work with law enforcement when appropriate to ensure the safety of Georgia’s children.”
Leilani Simon first reported that ‘someone came in and took Quinton’
Quinton went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina.
He was last seen at about 6am that day at an address in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, and was reported missing at approximately 9.40am by his mother, who is now the prime suspect in the investigation.
Ms Simon told police her son was playing in a playpen when he was last seen, although earlier reports suggested Quinton had wandered off, CNN reported.
A dispatch call made by the emergency services reveals some details concerning what the authorities were told when Quinton’s mother called 911.
“Complainant advised her one-year-old son is missing,” the dispatcher said, WJCL reported. “She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him.”
Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother hit bar amid landfill search
As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.
When contacted by The Independent, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
Protesters arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home in Savannah
Three people were arrested while protesting outside the home of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon on Friday night.
Chatham County police went to the home in Savannah after receiving complaints about protesters, who then left the scene, WJCL reported.
But later in the night, three protesters returned and blocked the driveway, preventing someone from being able to leave.
The protesters - William Garrett, Wanda Boatright and John Boatwright - were subsequently charged with disorderly conduct after ignoring officers’ orders to move.
Police did not specify whether Quinton’s mother Leilani Simon - the “prime suspect” in the case - or his grandmother Billie Jo Howell were home at the time.
Three protesters arrested outside missing toddler Quinton Simon’s home in Savannah
