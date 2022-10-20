Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666263171

Quinton Simon - update: Missing toddler’s mother seen drinking at bar as landfill search continues

Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 20 October 2022 11:52
Comments
Quinton Simon: Missing toddler's body believed to be in landfill, police say

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.

Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.

In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.

The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.

"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."

Recommended

1666263000

Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother seen at bar amid landfill search

As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.

When contacted by The Independent, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”

The Independent’s Andrea blanco has more:

Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at bar amid landfill FBI search

Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 11:50
1666254600

Quinton is believed to be buried in landfill

Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah.

Officials said there is evidence to suggest the toddler was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area. A search is now underway.

“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”

The FBI released this photo of investigators combing through garbage in the landfill search for Quinton Simon

(FBI)
Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 09:30
1666250100

Leilani Simon appeared in court Monday over custody of two other children

On Monday, Leilani Simon attended a court hearing over the custody of Quinton’s siblings, a 6-months-old baby and a 3-years-old.

The hearing was sealed from the public, local news station WOC11 reported.

Other attendees are prohibited from discussing the hearing.

Ms Simon is the prime suspect in Simon’s disappearance and possible death but has not been charged with any crime.

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 08:15
1666246200

Quinton’s babysitter received “odd text"

Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the day the toddler disappeared that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” Diana McCarta told WSAV last week,

She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.

“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 07:10
1666242000

Quinton’s babysitter and grandmother had argument

In a video obtained by WSAV, Billie Howell and Diana McCarta are reportedly seen engaging in a verbal dispute over the disappearance of Quinton.

The grandmother accused the babysitter of organising a memorial for Quinton in the video and exclaimed: “You’re awful to say you’re going to put up a memorial...My baby’s not dead.”

Ms McCarta responded by denying the memorial idea and calling Ms Howell a “liar”. Most of the comments made in the video are inaudible, however.

The babysitter claimed to the news station that she had previously alerted Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) about Quinton, and that the department had an open case.

Video showing Quinton’s babysitter (left) and grandmother (right) in a verbal dispute

(WSAV3 / Diana McCarta )
Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 06:00
1666238231

A ‘mentally and physically gruelling’ search for remains continues

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said that the search ahead would be a “physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team.”

“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else,” he added.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to WJCL. Quentin is believed to be buried in a landfill and his mother, Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect.”

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”. Mr Clarke added that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.

The FBI released this photo of crews collecting rakes to dig through a landfill in their search for Quinton Simon

(FBI)
Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 04:57
1666234031

Investigators previously searched several areas in hopes to find Quinton alive

After Quinton was reported missing, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself.

Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.

Police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.

On Tuesday 18 October, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have more:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 03:47
1666229831

FBI leads search for Quinton

The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported. They’re now focusing on a landfill after reviewing evidence that suggests the toddler’s remains are buried there.

Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during a press conference on Tuesday that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.

“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 02:37
1666225664

Quinton’s mother first ‘reported abduction’

Quinton went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah. He was last seen at about 6am that day at an address in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, and was reported missing at approximately 9.40am by his mother, Leilani Simon.

She told police her son was playing in a playpen when he was last seen, although earlier reports suggested Quinton had wandered off, CNN reported.

A dispatch call by emergency service, which has been obtained by local media, suggested the front door to the family home was found open and that Ms Simon told 911 she “Thinks someone came in and took him.”

The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has everything we know about the case:

Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia

20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 01:27
1666221464

Leilani Simon did not have custody of Simon

Ms Howell reportedly lived at the same address as Quinton and his mother, Leilani Simon, along with her husband Thomas Howell, and her daughter’s boyfriend, WJCL reported.

The news outlet obtained court documents alleging an eviction despite, with Ms Howell seeking to remove her daughter and her boyfriend from the property over alleged “damage” and a lack of “peace”. This remains unconfirmed, however.

The same documents also stated that Quinton’s grandparents have custody of the child.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” Billie Jo Howell told ABC30. “I don’t know what to think right now...I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”

Andrea Blanco20 October 2022 00:17

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in