✕ Close Quinton Simon: Missing toddler's body believed to be in landfill, police say

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As the search for missing toddler Quinton Simon drags on, three protesters have been arrested outside of his home.

Twenty-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than three weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

Last week, Chatham County police announced that they believe the toddler - who is feared dead - is somewhere buried in a landfill, where an exhaustive search is underway.

Quinton’s mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect” but has not been arrested or charged. She came under heightened public scrutiny after being spotted drinking at a beach bar in Tybee Island while investigators combed through the landfill.

On Friday night, as the landfill search paused for the weekend, police were called to the Simon home on reports of disorder.

Three protesters were subsequently arrested for allegedly blocking the driveway and preventing someone from being able to leave, WJCL reported.