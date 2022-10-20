Quinton Simon - update: Missing toddler’s mom seen drinking at Tybee Island bar as landfill search continues
Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.
A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.
In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.
The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.
As the first day of the landfill search came to a close, Quinton’s mother and grandmother were seen drinking at a bar called Sting Ray’s in Tybee Island, local outlet WSAV reported.
When reached by The Independent, a Sting Ray’s staff member said: “No comment. They were here, they drank, they left.”
Quinton’s grandmother shared odd post
Last week, Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however.
“Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post reportedly read. “Boy let me tell you it felt like a tornado was spinning everything at once. Finally, I feel the calming peaceful sunshine hitting my face.” Ms Howell posted that the message “stands true today.”
The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has more:
Grandmother posts unusual message on Facebook in case of Quinton Simon
Messages came amid new ‘evidence’ obtained by police
Timeline of Quinton’s disappearance
Quinton Simon was first reported missing on 5 October by his mother, Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect.
A dispatch call by emergency service, which has been obtained by local media, suggested the front door to the family home was found open and that Ms Simon told 911 she “thinks someone came in and took him.”
During a press conference last week, police announced that they had come across solid evidence that suggested Quinton was dead.
On Tuesday, authorities revealed that Quinton’s body was likely disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to a Waste Management landfill in Savannah.
The Independent’s Gino Spocchia has more:
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents
Leilani Simon is prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance
Georgia authorities and the FBI have named Quinton’s mother as the prime suspect.
Police also announced that they believed Quinton is dead and his remains were likely disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to the Waste Management landfill in Savannah.
A search for remains was launched on Tuesday, and just hours later, local news station WSAV reported that Ms Simon was seen drinking tequila at a bar in a nearby town.
Investigators have not made arrests and declined to disclose details about the evidence that led them to believe that Quinton was dead, citing concerns about the investigation.
Quinton’s mother seen drinking at Tybee Island bar
Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother were seen drinking in a town near where the toddler went missing two weeks ago.
As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, Georgia, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.
When contacted by The Independent, a staff member said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at bar amid landfill FBI search
Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s
FBI searches for Quinton’s remains in landfill
The FBI has released chilling new images that offer an insight into the “gruelling” search for Quinton after it was revealed on Tuesday that evidence led authorities to believe that the 20-months-old’s remains were disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to a Waste Management landfill in Savannah.
Quinton was reported missing on 5 October. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, made the 911 call reporting that she had woken up to find her son was gone and that she believed “someone came in and took him”, WJCL reported.
Ms Simon, who has two other children who have since been removed from the home, is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance.
Andrea Blanco has the story:
Police comb Georgia landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon in eerie new images
Polcie believe Quinton’s remains were disposed of in a dumpster and then taken to a Waste Management landfill in Savannah
Quinton Simon’s mother and grandmother seen at bar amid landfill search
As the FBI continues searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, local news station WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.
When contacted by The Independent, a staff member at the bar said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
The Independent’s Andrea blanco has more:
Quinton Simon’s mother ‘downed tequila shots’ at bar amid landfill FBI search
Leilani Simon, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and her mother Billie Jo Howell were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s
Quinton is believed to be buried in landfill
Local police and the FBI announced the grim development at a news conference on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after 20-month-old Quinton vanished on 5 October in Savannah.
Officials said there is evidence to suggest the toddler was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area. A search is now underway.
“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”
Leilani Simon appeared in court Monday over custody of two other children
On Monday, Leilani Simon attended a court hearing over the custody of Quinton’s siblings, a 6-months-old baby and a 3-years-old.
The hearing was sealed from the public, local news station WOC11 reported.
Other attendees are prohibited from discussing the hearing.
Ms Simon is the prime suspect in Simon’s disappearance and possible death but has not been charged with any crime.
Quinton’s babysitter received “odd text"
Quinton’s babysitter said she was surprised to receive a message on the day the toddler disappeared that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling.
“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” Diana McCarta told WSAV last week,
She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work”.
“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”
Quinton’s babysitter and grandmother had argument
In a video obtained by WSAV, Billie Howell and Diana McCarta are reportedly seen engaging in a verbal dispute over the disappearance of Quinton.
The grandmother accused the babysitter of organising a memorial for Quinton in the video and exclaimed: “You’re awful to say you’re going to put up a memorial...My baby’s not dead.”
Ms McCarta responded by denying the memorial idea and calling Ms Howell a “liar”. Most of the comments made in the video are inaudible, however.
The babysitter claimed to the news station that she had previously alerted Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) about Quinton, and that the department had an open case.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies