Quinton Simon - update: Missing toddler’s mom seen drinking at Tybee Island bar as landfill search continues
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.
A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.
In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.
The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.
As the first day of the landfill search came to a close, Quinton’s mother and grandmother were seen drinking at a bar called Sting Ray’s in Tybee Island, local outlet WSAV reported.
When reached by The Independent, a Sting Ray’s staff member said: “No comment. They were here, they drank, they left.”
Babysitter received ‘odd text message’ on the day Quinton went missing
The toddler’s babysitter told WSAV that she was surprised to receive a message that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling on the da he went missing.
“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” Diana McCarta told the outlet.
She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work.”
“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”
‘Gruelling’ search for Quinton continues
“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said during a press conference on Tuesday.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”
The update comes days after police announced they believed Quinton is dead and his mother, Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect.
No arrests have been made in the case so far.
Investigators searched pond, swimming pool before moving search to landfill
After Quinton was reported missing on 5 October, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the Savannah house itself.
Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.
While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.
On 13 October, it was revealed that Quinton was believed dead. On Tuesday, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.
Leilani Simon first reported that ‘someone came in and took [Quinton]'
Quinton went missing on 5 October from his home in Savannah, a coastal city on the border between Georgia and South Carolina.
He was last seen at about 6am that day at an address in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road, and was reported missing at approximately 9.40am by his mother, who is now the prime suspect in the investigation.
Ms Simon told police her son was playing in a playpen when he was last seen, although earlier reports suggested Quinton had wandered off, CNN reported.
A dispatch call made by the emergency services reveals some details concerning what the authorities were told when Quinton’s mother called 911.
“Complainant advised her one-year-old son is missing,” the dispatcher said, WJCL reported. “She woke up, her door was open. Advised he’s unable to open a door. Thinks someone came in and took him.”
Search for Quinton’s body continues
The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported.
Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.
On Tuesday, the search zeroed in on the Waste Management landfill in Savannah, after evidence suggested Quinton had been disposed of in a dumpster.
Authorities announced last week that Quinton is believed dead
Seven days after he was reported missing, police said they were “saddened” to report on 12 October that they believed the 20-month-old was dead.
“The CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased,” a statement shared on Facebook said.
His mother, Leilani Simon, was named a prime suspect.
Officials held the first press conference on the case on 13 October, where they reiterated the belief that Quinton is deceased.
“To the Chatham County community, our heart breaks along with yours trying to comprehend what we believe happened here. The FBI along with our law enforcement agencies have followed every lead, every tip and every piece of evidence to get to this point and we will continue to do so,” FBI Supervisor Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said.
Officials did not disclose the nature of evidence suggesting Quinton is dead, or why Ms Simon is the main suspect.
Investigators announced tragic update on Tuesday
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told a press briefing on Tuesday that Quinton’s body is believed to have been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster at some point after he vanished on 5 October.
“We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team,” Mr Hadley said of the narrowed search.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else.”
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.
Leilani Simon did not have custody of Quinton
Quinton’s grandparents reportedly had guardianship of him. Court documents obtained by the US Sun allege that Ms Simon had problems with substance abuse and her parents had custody of at least two of her children.
Billie Jo Howell, Ms Simon’s mother, had also tried to get Ms Simon and her boyfriend Daniel Youngkin to leave the residence, WJCL reported.
“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Ms Howell previously said about her daughter in the WJCL report. “Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t.”
Authorities say they have ‘one shot’ at arresting Leilani Simon
During a press conference on Tuesday, Chatam County Sheriff Jeff Hadley said that Ms Simon was believed to be in Chatham County and that she was not a flight risk.
He added that authorities wouldn’t be releasing more information about the evidence they had encountered, noting they had “one shot” at arresting Ms Simon, who is now the prime suspect in the investigation.
“We’re in for the long haul,” Chief Hadley said.
Leilani Simon and mother seen at bar amid landfill search
As the FBI wrapped up their first day searching for Quinton’s body in a landfill in Savannah, Georgia, local news station WSAV reported that his mother, now the prime suspect in the investigation, and his grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, were seen drinking at Sting Ray’s, a bar in the neighbouring Tybee Island.
When contacted by The Independent, a staff member said: “They were here, they drank, they left.”
