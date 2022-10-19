Quinton Simon - updates: FBI release chilling photos of search for missing toddler in Savannah landfill
Follow for the latest updates on the search for Quinton
The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon is zeroing in on a Georgia landfill nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Quinton was reported missing from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.
A week later, Chatham County police announced they believe the 20-month-old is dead, and his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the “prime suspect”. No arrests have been made so far.
In a grim update on Tuesday, authorities revealed that the search - with assistance from the FBI - is now focused on a landfill where Quinton’s body is thought to have been taken after being put in a dumpster.
The FBI later released photos of dozens of investigators combing the landfill with rakes.
"We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team," Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. "We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else."
Investigators dig landfill where Quinton is believed to be buried
After Quinton disappeared, authorities searched a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the Savannah house where he was last seen.
Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained. While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”.
That evidence went under analysis, police said, and it was revealed that Quinton was believed dead.
On Tuesday, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill. Local Georgia police and the FBI think the 20-month-old was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area.
Police continue ‘gruelling search’ for Quinton’s remains
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a press briefing on Tuesday: “We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team”.
“We want justice for Quinton just like everyone else,” he added.
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke also said that “we, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts”.
“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here,” he added.
Investigators added that the search will not be quick, and the outcome is uncertain.
Quinton’s mother had said ‘somebody took him’
The 20-year-old was last seen at his home in Savannah around 6am on 5 October.
His babysitter has told local media she received a text that morning telling her she was not going to be needed to take care of Simon and one of his siblings.
Leilani Simon, Quinton’s mother and the prime suspect in his disappearance, called authorities hours later saying “somebody took him.” Early reports also suggested that he had wandered off, according to CNN.
Investigators searched several areas and bodies of water near the residence where Quinton was last seen before announcing last week that he was believed to be dead.
They’re now focusing their search on a Chatam County landfill, where they think Quinton is buried after his remains were reportedly disposed of in a dumpster.
Gino Spocchia and Gustaf Kilander have everything we know about the case:
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents
FBI releases chilling photos of investigators digging in landfill
The FBI has released several photos of investigators combing through the landfill where Quinton Simon’s body is believed to be hidden.
The photos show more than 20 crew members dressed in white forensic suits, heavy-duty boots and neon vests as they rake through the garbage.
Backhoes are also being used to loosen the packed ground.
The photos were released hours after authorities announced evidence led them to believe Quinton’s body was placed in a dumpster before being transported to the landfill.
It’s unclear how long the body may have been there. Quinton was last seen on 5 October.
Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
After announcing on 12 October that Quinton was feared dead, local police and the FBI announced the grim developments on Tuesday.
He is now believed to be buried in a landfill after his remains were disposed of in a dumpster, police said.
FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Will Clarke said during the press conference: “We, along with our law enforcement partners, go into this process with heavy hearts.
“We did not want to end up at this point. But the evidence has taken us here.”
Mr Clarke said that “this will not be quick” and “it will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain”.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the story:
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’
Leilani Simon ‘used drugs during pregnancy’
The US Sun reports that Ms Simon was described as a “chronic, unrehabilitated substance abuser of cocaine and cannabis,” in court documents.
According to the outlet, she consumed illegal substances while she was pregnant and tested positive for cocaine at the time of one of her births.
Ms Simon’s mother, Billie Howell, had custody of Quinton and another one of their children.
The minors have been removed from the home following Quinton’s disappearance.
Quinton’s babysitter received ‘odd text message’ before he went missing
The woman told WSAV that she was surprised to receive a message that she would not be needed to look after Quinton and his sibling on the day the 20-month-old went missing.
“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here, would not be babysitting them at 5.29 [a.m.],” said Diana McCarta.
She continued: “Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she (their mother) doesn’t work.”
“And then I get a text at 9am saying have I seen Quinton,” said Ms McCarta of her exchange with Quinton’s mother. “I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”
Gino Spocchia has more details:
Babysitter reveals odd text before Quinton Simon’s disappearance
‘I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else’, says woman
Quinton believed to be buried in a landfill
The toddler was reported missing from his family home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road 9.39am by his mother, Lelani Simon, police said.
In an update last week, Chatham County police said the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward” had been located and that evidence was now undergoing analysis.
No further details were given. Chatham County Chief Jeffrey Hadley said “everybody” was being interviewed and that all parties had cooperated with the investigation, which has seen as many as 40 FBI agents on the ground.
Authorities announced last week that Quinton was feared dead. On Tuesday, they revealed he is believed to be buried in a landfill.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’
Quinton’s remains believed to be in a landfill
In the aftermath of Quinton’s disappearance, authorities searched a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself.
Those areas were re-canvassed on 10 October when the pool in the backyard of the home was drained.
While it was unclear if any evidence was found or removed from it, police announced on 11 October the discovery of evidence “that we believe will help move this case forward”. That evidence went under analysis, police said.
On Tuesday 18 October, police announced that Quinton is believed to have been buried in a landfill.
Local Georgia police and the FBI think the 20-month-old was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill in the area, prompting a search that is now underway.
The Independent’s Gino Spocchia and Gutsaf Kilander have more:
Quinton Simon: What we know about search for missing toddler feared dead in Georgia
20-month-old went missing from address he shared with mother and grandparents
FBI is assisting in the search for Quinton’s remains
The FBI is supporting the Chatham County Police Department in the investigation, with law enforcement spending 18 to 20 hours a day looking for the 20-month-old child, CNN reported.
Chatham County police said in an earlier statement that it had executed search warrants and continued to interview “those who might have information that could be helpful in the investigation” with the help of the FBI.
In the days after Quinton was reported missing, search warrants were carried out on a nearby pond, a backyard swimming pool and the house itself in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road in Savannah, police said.
However, police said that unspecified evidence had led them to believe Quinton was placed in a dumpster and taken to a landfill.
Gustaf Kilander has more:
Missing toddler Quinton Simon believed to be buried in landfill, police say
‘We know that this is going to be a physically, mentally and emotionally gruelling task for our investigators and team’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies