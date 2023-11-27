Rainbow Bridge explosion update: Police use 3D scanning used to recreate Niagara Falls crash scene
The New York man and his wife’s Bentley may have suffered mechanical failure as it approached the Niagara Falls crossing
Smoke billows from Niagara Falls explosion as two people dead in vehicle blast
Police are using 3D scanning technology to help create a “digital crash scene”, as the investigation into Wednesday’s Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion continues.
Niagara Falls Police Department Chief John Faso said investigations were likely to take a while, adding: “This is not something that’s going to happen overnight. It’s a monumental task.”
Investigators are now probing whether a mechanical failure could be to blame, with experts suggesting that the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder (EDR) – which is similar to an aircraft’s “black box” – may be critical to discovering the cause of the crash.
Robert Restaino, the mayor of Niagara Falls, told The New York Times that the Bentley the couple, identified on Friday as Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani, was driving in was an older model and may have experienced some sort of mechanical glitch that caused it to suddenly accelerate as it approached the border checkpoint.
Dramatic footage captured the vehicle speeding up before it hit a curb on the US side of the border, became airborne and then combusted, killing the pair inside.
The blast instantly sparked fears of a terrorist attack but New York Governor Kathy Hochul and FBI officials later said there was “no sign of terrorist activity”.
Niagara police chief warns against misinformation following Rainbow Bridge crash
Niagara Region’s chief of police, Bryan MacCulloch, said that although the incident was quickly confirmed to be non-terrorist related, speculation in the mainstream media and online had caused “significant and unnecessary anxiety” within the local community.
Watch: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul says ‘no sign’ of terror activity at Niagara Falls border crash
Tributes pour in for couple killed in fiery crash on Rainbow Bridge
The couple were named by police on Friday as Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani, though devastated friends, neighbours and loved ones in the upstate New York community of Grand Island knew the victims’ identities before they were officially confirmed.
What happened at Rainbow Bridge?
At 11.50am ET, the Rainbow Bridge was closed due to a “traffic event”, according to an incident alert from the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.
Witness Mike Guenther told NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV that he had been walking on the bridge when he saw a speeding car approach the border checkpoint, hit a fence and go airborne before exploding.
Another witness told reporters that he had seen the vehicle catch fire, before seeing black smoke and flames.
Ambulances arrived soon afterward to find the vehicle completely burned out. Two individuals travelling in the car died, officials said.
Cause of crash still a mystery
Though police investigations continued throughout the weekend, the cause of the Rainbow Bridge blast remains something of a mystery.
Some previously speculated that the driver of the vehicle may have suffered from a medical emergency, though investigators are now exploring whether a mechanical failure in the car could be to blame.
Robert Restaino, the mayor of Niagara Falls, told The New York Times that the Bentley the couple was driving in was an older model and may have experienced some sort of mechanical glitch that caused it to suddenly accelerate as it approached the border checkpoint.
However, a spokesperson for the American arm of Bentley Motors told the paper that the automaker was yet to hear from investigators about the incident.
Automotive analyst Laura Fix told NBC-affiliate-WGRZ that acceleration data recovered from the vehicle’s Event Data Recorder (EDR) may determine the cause of the crash.
“They could actually see that the driver applied the accelerator pedal, not unintentionally, then it could have been [possibly] a medical issue,” Ms Fix said.
A message from the family
Grand Island residents Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani were identified on Friday as the victims of the crash.
Online records revealed that the family owns Gui’s Lumber, a business that spans locations across western New York.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all that extended prayers, condolences and well wishes,” the families and the lumber company said in a joint statement released by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. “At this point, we are requesting privacy so we may begin the process of healing.”
NY Gov: Shocking crash almost looked AI generated
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that when she first saw footage of the crash which killed two people, she wondered whether it could have been AI generated – such was its shocking nature.
Ms Hochul quickly ruled out that the incident was terrorist-related, but described it as “surreal” and said the vehicle was “basically incinerated” with nothing left but the engine and a scattering of charred debris.
“You actually had to look at it and say, was this generated by AI?” she told reporters at a news conference Wednesday.
“Because it was so surreal to see. How high in the air this vehicle went, and then the crash, and the explosion, and the fire.”
The timeline
Wednesday, 22 November:
- The band KISS cancelled its Toronto show due to frontman Paul Stanley catching the flu
- A New York couple, who had been planning on going to the concert, decide to go to a casino
- The couple left the casino, and headed toward the bridge
- 11.50am: The Rainbow Bridge was closed due to a “traffic event”
- Gov Kathy Hochul announces “there is no indication of a terrorist attack”
- The FBI also said “no terrorism nexus was identified”
Friday, 24 November:
- Police identify the couple as Kurt P Villani and Monica Villani from Grand Island New York
- They were survived by their two children
- Investigators employ the use of 3D scanners to help create a “digital crash scene”
Saturday and Sunday 25/26 November:
- Police investigations continue
