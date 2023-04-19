Thousands of children walk out on school in support of Ralph Yarl

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Over a thousand students at the Staley High School staged a walkout in support of their classmate Ralph Yarl who was shot by a man in Kansas City for mistakenly ringing his doorbell.

Ralph, a 16-year-old high school junior, was shot twice by an 84-year-old white homeowner last Thursday after the Black teenager went to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers.

As Ralph recovered from his wounds, students, school staff, civil rights leaders and politicians rallied in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday to call for justice for the teen and a stronger effort to improve racial relations.

Speakers urged the crowd to support Ralph, to fight for justice, and to remove politicians who pass discriminatory laws and support gun rights.

Many carried signs saying, "He is only 16" and "Is this what Kansas City has come to? Stop gun violence".

"I was out here to support my friend Ralph through this time he is going through today," one of his friends was quoted by KSHB as saying.

The student said he wasn't surprised by the number of people that marched in support of Ralph because everyone is "willing to support a friend at our school".

The injured teen's classmates chanted, "We love you Ralph," and "Justice for Ralph", as they walked in a circle around their school's campus to show support.

Nearly 1,500 students were present for the “unity walk”, which represented the majority of the Staley student body, officials said.

"This display of unity is intended to support Ralph in his recovery and have a positive impact on the community," said Susan Hiland, a spokesperson for North Kansas City Public Schools.

The homeowner, Andrew Lester, surrendered at the Clay County Detention Center a day after being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He posted bond Tuesday afternoon.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Yarls, said the family was angry that the police held Mr Lester for only two hours after the shooting, when they legally could have held him for 24.

"If they would have held him for 24 hours, they would have held him long enough to get the statement from the kid with a bullet in his brain," the attorney said. "They got the statement the very next day."