Republican debate highlights: GOP rivals clash on stage with Haley as target

The Republican debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama frequently veered out of control as most of the attacks focused on former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who has been rising in the polls.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called her “corrupt” and a “fascist” before going on a screed about her foreign policy experience, saying experience isn’t “wisdom”.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had finally had enough when Mr Ramaswamy claimed Ms Haley lacked basic understanding about the war in Ukraine.

“This is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America. So shut up for a little while,” Mr Christie said.

The moderators made sure that the candidates got a chance to address the man widely expected to win, former President Donald Trump.

While Mr DeSantis said Mr Trump was too old, most of the criticism of the ex-president was mild, except for the diatribe coming from Mr Christie.

“If you’re too timid to take on Trump, believe me, others will see that timidity,” he said.