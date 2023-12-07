Republican debate highlights: GOP rivals clash on stage with Haley as target
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author Vivek Ramaswamy, and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie debated on NewsNation
Best moments from the 2023 GOP presidential debates
The Republican debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama frequently veered out of control as most of the attacks focused on former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who has been rising in the polls.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy called her “corrupt” and a “fascist” before going on a screed about her foreign policy experience, saying experience isn’t “wisdom”.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had finally had enough when Mr Ramaswamy claimed Ms Haley lacked basic understanding about the war in Ukraine.
“This is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America. So shut up for a little while,” Mr Christie said.
The moderators made sure that the candidates got a chance to address the man widely expected to win, former President Donald Trump.
While Mr DeSantis said Mr Trump was too old, most of the criticism of the ex-president was mild, except for the diatribe coming from Mr Christie.
“If you’re too timid to take on Trump, believe me, others will see that timidity,” he said.
No stranger to making headlines
Long before the feud with Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly made plenty of headlines in her own right.
Kelly joined Fox News in 2004 and rapidly ascended the network’s ranks. “Her star was rising at Fox” and she seemed poised to become “the next O’Reilly or Hannity,” said Joe Muto, a former Fox News producer who later came out as the “Fox mole.”
After appearing on numerous programs, she hosted her own show, The Kelly File, from 2013 through 2017. She quickly became a household name — both because of her pointed reporting style and some notable controversies.
While covering the 2012 election, Kelly made headlines after essentially telling Bush’s White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove to face the facts after he challenged Barack Obama’s projected victory in Ohio. In 2013, she made waves again after claiming that both Santa Claus and Jesus were white, taking issue with a viral Slate essay that revisited the image of Santa.
Then, of course, in 2015, Kelly made headlines for her heated exchange with Mr Trump at the first GOP debate.
Loser: Vivek Ramaswamy
The political newcomer has enjoyed getting deep under the skin of his Republican opponents. But he seemed to run his course. Aside from his normal attacks on Ms Haley, which have triggered some of his most viral moments, everyone from the moderators to the crowd to his opponents seemed exasperated by Mr Ramaswamy.
Mr Christie seemed to speak for the rest of the dais when he said “you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America,” big talk for a man from New Jersey. But Mr Ramaswamy seemed to resort to jokes about Mr Christie’s weight, saying “Walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal, and get the hell out of this race.”
By the end of the race, Mr Ramaswamy began to blather about conspiracy theories that the January 6 riot at the US Capitol looked like it was an “inside job” and about the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Poll shows Donald Trump dominating GOP field as rivals sputter
Donald Trump is in his most comfortable polling position yet.
The ex-president remains atop the GOP field in a major way, having consolidated support from six in 10 Republican voters nationally according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Monday. Though Mr Trump will not appear this Wednesday for the debate held by NewsNation alongside his GOP fellows, his decision to skip the 2023-24 debate cycle appears to not have hurt his chances in the slightest.
Indeed, the poll shows few pieces of good news for his opponents. Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley are statistically tied, at 11 and 10 per cent respectively, while the former president’s base of support appears to trust him more on the most important issues to voters this year, including the economy.
Mr DeSantis, who has seen his campaign flagging for months, remains the second choice of a much wider segment of the party than any other candidate. But even that suggests that his base is more closely aligned with Mr Trump’s, and suggests that the former president’s support could surge even higher were the Florida governor to drop out.
Winner: Chris Christie
Debates have always been the former governor’s best medium. It allows the trash-talking New Jersey native to land viral moments.
He almost certainly will not win the Republican nomination for president, given his incessant criticism of Mr Trump. But he is always at his strongest when he takes down his opponents, as was the case when he neutered Sen Marco Rubio before his own 2016 campaign came to an end.
The same proved to be true on Wednesday when he attacked Mr DeSantis for not directly answering whether he would send troops to the Middle East and instead delivering a “minute-and-30-second Hosana about his knowledge of the military.” Similarly, he blasted Mr DeSantis for not answering whether Mr Trump was fit to run for president.
Similarly, Mr Christie was the only Republican who willingly criticised Mr Trump and called out the fact that the debate seemed to be living in a dream world wherein the former president is not the frontrunner. Mr Christie also told the bitter truth that he and his opponents failed to weaken Mr Trump because “folks like these three guys on the stage make it seem like his conduct is acceptable.” Mr Christie also seemed to wear down the next loser of the debate.
Ron DeSantis campaign chaos continues as super PAC ousts CEO after just nine days
Just over one month before a critical test for his campaign, Ron DeSantis is watching his presidential bid become mired in personal conflicts, disagreement on strategy and the shadow of two surging opponents who appear to be slowly bleeding his campaign dry.
On Sunday, CNN reported that his allied Never Back Down PAC — the vessel for outside spending in support of his bid and more barbed attacks against his opponents — was losing its CEO after just nine days on the job. Two other senior operatives are also out, according to CNN, with one source describing the incident as “firings”, according to the network.
The end of their service to Never Back Down comes following a profile of the sputtering DeSantis presidential movement in The Washington Post, which described the Florida governor’s bid as in “extraordinary turmoil”. Senior campaign staffers were described as “gloomy” by a close ally of Mr DeSantis, the Post reported.
Loser: Ron DeSantis
Mr DeSantis still seems to be smarting after he debated California Gov Gavin Newsom last week on Fox News. Right out the gate, debate moderators asked Mr DeSantis why his campaign has failed to live up the sky-high expectations many conservatives had of him.
But Mr DeSantis frequently struggled to land clean hits on any of his opponents, particularly Ms Haley, who has hoovered up many of the donors who previously bankrolled his campaign. His super PAC sent out numerous press releases throughout the night attacking the South Carolina governor.
Similarly, Mr DeSantis failed to name Mr Trump, whose frequent attacks throughout the past year significantly weakened the Florida governor. But perhaps the most lethal attack against the former GOP golden boy came from the next winner of tonight’s debate.
Winner: Nikki Haley
As she ascended in the polls and received cash from mega-donors, including the Koch Network in the form of Americans for Prosperity and even some Democrats, the former South Carolina governor knew her opponents would be targeting her. But Ms Haley seemed to plan ahead and knew how to respond.
“I love all the attention, fellas,” she said, deflecting the attacks. When Mr DeSantis criticised her for receiving money from Wall Street donors, she said the governor was “mad because Wall Street donors used to support him and now they support me.”
At the same time, Ms Haley has yet to prove that she can take out Mr Trump, who hired her to be ambassador to the United Nations during his administration, a plum position that gave her the foreign policy bona fides. That experience enabled her to attack Mr Ramaswamy so eloquently.
The Independent has rounded up the funniest, messiest, and most outrageous GOP debate stage moments from 2023.
There were four Republican presidential primary debates this year, with the first taking place in August. At the first debate, there were eight candidates present. At the fourth one, only four candidates were invited to join. Donald Trump did not participate in any primary debates.
The main players were consistently Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis.
From yelling over each other about policy to poking fun at footwear, the Republican candidates showed their true colors on stage this year.
‘No one watching learned anything and may even be dumber for having listened'
Who won the final Republican debate?
A few weeks after the Iron Bowl, Republican presidential candidates descended on Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to tussle for the second-place spot in the race for the White House during a debate on Wednesday. As Florida Gov Ron Desantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have declined in the polls, they began to throw attacks at former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, all but basically ignoring the frontrunner in the race – former president Donald Trump.
Despite this, Ms Haley aggressively pushed back on attacks while also continuing her feud with Mr Ramaswamy. She emerged from the debate mostly unscathed, and her campaign has racked up key endorsements and donations recently. Still, Mr Trump’s position as the clear frontrunner remains unchanged, and the debate amounts to a campaign for runner-up.
With the Iowa caucuses a month away, the clock is running out for any of these candidates to prove they can at least put up a formidable fight against Mr Trump, let alone challenge President Joe Biden.
