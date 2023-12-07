Haley attacked by Ramaswamy: ‘It’s not worth my time to respond to him’

After Vivek Ramaswamy went on a rant criticising Nikki Haley during the fourth Republican primary debate on 6 December, Nikki Haley refused to provide a response when given the chance.

“It’s not worth my time to respond to him,” she said.

Ramaswamy targeted Haley for much of the debate, accusing her of facism and questioning her intelligence.

At one point, Chris Christie stepped in to defend Haley, who he’s known for 12 years.

“This is a smart, accomplished woman and you stop insulting her,” Christie said to Ramaswamy with a pointed finger.