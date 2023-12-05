✕ Close Related video: Newsom forces DeSantis to deny he follows science

Four candidates will take part in the fourth Republican primary debate, which again is expected to go ahead without the man widely expected to be the eventual nominee of the party.

Former President Donald Trump will not be on stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Wednesday night, instead spending the evening fundraising.

Those who will appear include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author Vivek Ramaswamy, and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

None of them appear able to take down Mr Trump, who seems to be in more trouble because of his myriad of legal woes compared to anything his challengers for the nomination have been able to come up with.

In previous debates, Mr Ramaswamy has seemed to serve as a Trump stand-in, with outrageous outbursts and becoming the punching bag for more old-school establishment Republicans such as Mr Christie and Ms Haley.

The debate will be hosted by NewsNation – the subscription-based network will broadcast the showdown at 8pm on Wednesday.

The debate will also be livestreamed on the video-hosting platform Rumble, which is popular among those on the right.