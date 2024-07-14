Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Republican National Convention will continue as scheduled after a 20-year-old shot former president Donald Trump in the ear Saturday, days before he was set to be named the nominee.

“President Trump is doing well and is grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action,” Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chairman Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, said in a statement published on Trump’s campaign website.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

The statement was also signed by the former president’s Senior Advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

The convention will take place in Wisconsin, a swing state, starting Monday and will last until Thursday. On the last day, Trump will likely accept the nomination.

Trump has hinted that he would announce his VP pick at the convention. It’ll be the third time Trump has accepted the Republican Party’s nomination since 2016.

Organizers for the Republican National Convention say the event in Milwaukee will go on as planned in the aftermath of the shooting of Donald Trump ( REUTERS )

In a separate statement, Reince Priebus, Chairman of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee, a non-profit organization that will welcome the 2024 RNC, said: “President Trump is in my prayers after surviving this assassination attempt.

“We are also heartbroken that reports indicate that at least one innocent person has been killed and perhaps others have been injured. This horrific violence has no place in America.

“Guests have already begun to arrive in Wisconsin and we look forward to working with the Republican National Committee to welcome everyone to Milwaukee this week.”

Changes to security measures for the RNC are being planned. Authorities are working to expand the perimeter at the convention and create buffer zones around the events ( AFP via Getty Images )

Both of the statements were released after the former president was shot during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The former president was rushed out of the event and taken to a medical facility.

One attendee was killed and two others were critically injured.

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about 270 miles from where the campaign event was held.

Changes to security measures for the RNC are being planned, according to CBS News. Authorities are working to expand the perimeter at the convention and create buffer zones around the events.

A joint threat assessment conducted by the FBI, Secret Service and local law enforcement was sent to local law enforcement officials calling for heightened awareness.

Officials have not reported a credible or specific threat to the RNC.